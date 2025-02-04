Insider Makes Key Revelation on Jaguars GM Job
The Jacksonville Jaguars are starting to see their front office come together after a busy Monday.
First, the Jaguars announced Hall of Fame left tackle Tony Boselli as the team's new Executive Vice President of Football Operations. Then, the Jaguars put in requests to speak to five general manager candidates in New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown; Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant general manager Mike Greenberg; Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham; Cincinnati Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown; and Los Angeles Chargers assistant general manager Chad Alexander.
There has been a looming question about the general manager job for weeks, however. With Boselli clearly primed for a front office role since the Jaguars began their coaching search last month, it has been fair to wonder if any general manager who enters the mix would actually be the No. 2 football executive in Jacksonville.
According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, however, this does not appear to be the case.
"I'm told this Jaguars GM position will be considered the Primary Football Executive with the league office. So this is a bona fide GM job," Jones said on social media.
This is a big development for a number of reasons, though hardly a surprising one. It is clear that Boselli will not loom over the incoming general manager despite his EVP title, a big contrast from when former Jaguars general manager had to answer to EVP Tom Coughlin.
"Boselli will report to Khan, as does new head coach Liam Coen. The team’s general manager will also report to Khan once that hire has been made in the weeks ahead. The new general manager will then join Coen and Boselli to form a football leadership unit that will collaborate and align on all major football decisions, develop a long-term strategy for sustainable on-field success, and provide counsel to the team owner," the Jaguars said in a statement on Monday.
For a general manager to see this job as a step-up, they would likely want concessions in terms of sway and overall power when it comes to building the roster. And even with a Hall of Famer now in the front office, it appears the Jaguars' next general manager will get exactly that.
