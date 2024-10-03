Is Jaguars' Abysmal Start Reminiscent of 2021?
In 2021, the Jacksonville Jaguars had hope entering the season.
Sure, the expectations weren't high. But there was a feeling of excitement. One of the most dominant coaches of this century's college football scene, Urban Meyer, at the helm. That his first major successes came just down the road in Gainesville made it all the sweeter.
And, of course, there was the excitement surrounding No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. The best quarterback prospect since John Elway and Andrew Luck. A generational talent. No, a once-in-a-lifetime talent.
That excitement was quickly flushed away. Meyer's reign was tumultuous, toxic, whatever you may call it -- abysmal, and it ended with a 2-11 record and his firing. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell took the helm from there and went 1-3 the rest of the way.
Fast forward three years later and the Jaguars, with what was supposed to be the best team in franchise, are 0-4. Head coach Doug Pederson is on the hot seat. As is Trent Baalke, the general manager behind the Meyer fiasco.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence dismissed the idea on Wednesday that the 2024 season was akin to 2021. He claimed that in 2021, he didn't understand how bad things were until the end of the season.
"Honestly, at this point, even in [2021], I think Week 4, what was it, Cincinnati? We had lost a close one … We lost a close one in Cincinnati on Thursday night, and we lost on a walk-off field goal to Cincinnati, who ended up going to the Super Bowl that year," Lawrence said. "This is a much better team, as far as from a lot of standpoints, but talent-wise and we’ve just got to click and we’ve got to go prove it. Obviously, the talent only gets you so far and we've been saying that we're a good team and we’ve got to go win some games. We know that. I can keep saying that and we’ve got to go prove it. But you know, I have a lot of faith in this team. The group we have is a tight-knit group. We’ve got some good leadership. We just have to -- like I said, it just takes one and we’ve got to go do it this week."
