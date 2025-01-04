Is Jaguars' Lloyd The Most Underrated Defender in the NFL?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had its ups and downs this season, and one area that has been primarily talked on the negative side is the defense.
Going into Week 18, the Jaguars rank 31st in net yards allowed per game. Though the defense as a whole has been rocky, linebacker Devin Lloyd has been solid.
Lloyd goes into Week 18 leading the Jaguars in total tackles, with 107 and is tied for first on the team in solo tackles with 57. The young linebacker has provided much needed assistance for Jacksonville amidst a forgettable season. While the season may be forgettable for the entire squad, it may be the season that Lloyd looks to capitalize on for next season.
Through his three years in the NFL, all with the Jaguars, Lloyd has totaled over 100 tackles each season since joining the squad. His production and tackle ability provide the Jaguars with a weapon in their back pocket knowing that Lloyd is going to be there.
Over his career, Lloyd has wracked up 349 total tackles, and counting, 191 solo tackles, and even gained his first sack of his career this 2024-25 season. Lloyd is typically around the center of the play on defense, as he has totaled 158 assisted tackles in his career, and has put up 50 on the season.
Lloyd is not set to hit free agency until the 2027 season, which gives Jacksonville the option to see his growth or potentially flip him to a contender should they need some added depth to their defense. Lloyd has provided himself as a major threat not only when teams play Jacksonville, but among the other linebackers in the league.
Tied for 55th in solo tackles, Lloyd does not jump off the page as a member of the defense that will make or break a performance. Given how the Jaguars have performed this season, it is safe to say that Lloyd's production has flown under the radar, given they are not in a playoff position.
For next season, the Jaguars should look to build their defense around Lloyd and provide more help on the line to improve where they currently sit in both the defensive rankings and power rankings as a collective unit.
