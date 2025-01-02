REPORT: The Jaguars Aim to String Two Wins Together
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts will face off on Sunday, bringing two disappointing seasons to an end. Jacksonville is coming off their second win over the Tennessee Titans in just a few weeks.
The Jaguars aim to sweep the season series with the Colts, as they did with the Titans but are facing a team that hopes to bounce back from an embarrassing loss last week to the worst team in the National Football League.
The Jaguars' matchup against the Colts is undoubtedly between two of the worst teams in the league, but that can make for competitive football games.
Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network notes that although neither team has playoff aspirations, nor have they for a while, multiple players still have something to play for. Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones continues to use the season's final few games as an audition opportunity for a potential starting position elsewhere in the league.
"Despite nothing resting on this game, this could be one of the more competitive ones this weekend," Rolfe said. "Whether it’s Joe Flacco or Anthony Richardson under center, both are likely to play hard to make a case for their roles going forward. Similarly, Mac Jones is auditioning for a role in 2025, whether that be with the Jacksonville Jaguars or someone else.
Rolfe noted that the Colts' defense allowed the Giants to score nearly 50 points after they had failed to score more than 30 at any point this season. The Colts' lack of defense gives the Jaguars a chance to win on Sunday.
"The Indianapolis Colts defense has been a disaster in recent weeks, as getting steamrolled by the Giants last week proves. The Jaguars could easily rack up some points here, but the question will be whether the Colts try to chase them.
"I would be surprised if Jonathan Taylor or Brian Thomas Jr. played much in this game, as they have nothing to prove. And given the complete lack of anything riding on this game, the range of outcomes is wide. A 10-6 snooze fest that we forget exists is just as possible as a 70+ point thriller like we saw in MetLife between the Colts and Giants in Week 17."
