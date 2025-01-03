3 Sleeper Defensive Linemen Jaguars Must Consider in NFL Free Agency
The Jacksonville Jaguars have some very pressing needs heading into the NFL offseason, and perhaps one of the most urgent is in an area you wouldn't expect.
The defensive line.
More specifically, the Jaguars need interior defensive linemen, as Arik Armstead has been a significant disappointment and DaVon Hamilton has simply not been getting the job done.
Luckily, Jacksonville is slated to have a solid chunk of cap room in free agency to address the hole.
Here are three affordable defensive linemen the Jaguars must consider.
Bobby Brown
There is a lot to like about Bobby Brown.
Not only is he just 24 years old, but he has racked up 41 tackles with the Los Angeles Rams this season and boasts a solid run defense grade of 67.2 from Pro Football Focus.
Brown isn't much of a pass rusher, as he has logged only a half of a sack throughout his four-year NFL tenure, but his ability to stuff the run is exactly what the Jaguars need up front.
The 6-foot-4, 332-pound behemoth will also help make Armstead's job a heck of a lot easier.
Milton Williams
Milton Williams certainly isn't one of the flashiest players on a loaded Philadelphia Eagles defense, but he has absolutely been important to its success.
Williams has posted 23 tackles and five sacks in 2024, adding a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for good measure.
Like Brown, the 25-year-old is in his fourth NFL campaign, but unlike, he is more of a pass rusher than a run stopper.
As a matter of fact, Williams boasts an incredible 90.6 pass rush grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranks second in the entire NFL.
Jacksonville can probably land Williams on an affordable deal, which would be huge considering how much of an impact he actually has.
Javon Kinlaw
Staying more in line with Williams, Javon Kinlaw provides more help in the pass rush than the run defense, which is fine considering that the Jaguars have totaled just 31 sacks this year.
Kinlaw has registered 38 tackles and 3.5 sacks with the New York Jets this season and has plenty of big-game experience from his days with the San Francisco 49ers.
The 27-year-old is a bit older than the other two names on this list, but he's far from ancient, and he would definitely provide Jacksonville with some major help in the trenches.
Kinlaw won't be anyone's favorite addition, but he would absolutely be a good one.
