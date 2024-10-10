Is Jaguars Rookie WR the Best Trevor Lawrence Has Played With?
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is no stranger to playing with talented wide receivers. He played with wide receivers Cincinnati Bengals Tee Higgins and Kansas City Chiefs’ WR Justyn Ross while they were all at Clemson.
He noted that Higgins, Ross and Jaguars rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr are all receivers with length but there are other, equally important traits that make a great receiver.
“Yeah, the length for sure helps. I think that's just a bonus,” Lawrence said. “There's a lot of other important traits when it comes to playing receiver, and speed’s one of them, understanding defenses, how to get open versus certain looks. I think all those things are as important if not more important.
“But the extra length always helps. You can go up and get the contested passes. If the DB covers it well, you still have that extra length to go get it. So, I think that just helps. But they're very, those three guys are really different in my mind and how they play and their style. But yeah, I think having the length on the outside, it does help for sure.”
Lawrence compared Thomas to Higgins and Ross, noting that Thomas is faster than each of them. However, Lawrence believes Higgins has a bigger frame and Ross is an excellent route runner. Lawrence believe all three receivers are special.
“I think Tee [Higgins], obviously, like you said, Brian is faster than those guys,” Lawrence said. “I think Tee can run, though. He's faster than you'd think. He's really smooth, but he's also big. Tee's a heavier guy. He's probably, I don't know how big, I'm sure you could look it up. He looks like he's like 220 or something. Like he's a bigger guy, really physical. I do think, see some similarities between Brian and Tee as far as after the catch, breaking tackles, and just really slippery. That's something.
“Then [Chiefs WR] Justyn Ross is more of a—you remember how Calvin [WR Calvin Ridley] could slam his foot in the ground and stop on a dime, Justyn had that ability. That was a little bit different. Just as far as route running and being able to stop on a dime and stick and go the other way and turn DBs around, that was kind of his thing. So, they're all a little bit different and Brian definitely runs routes a little different than those guys.”
It is still very early in the season and in Thomas' career. Only time will tell if he will continue on the same trajectory he has been on. If he can, he will likely be the best wide receiver Lawrence plays with in his career.
