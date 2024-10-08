Jaguars Stock Report: Who Is Trending Up After Colts Win?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are finally in the win column.
Jacksonville picked up its first win of the year thanks to a 37-34 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5, a result made possible thanks to the contributions of several rising stars on both sides of the ball.
So, which Jaguars have the arrow pointing up in 2024? We break it down below.
Stock Up
Offensive line
There aren't a lot of games where a quarterback is flat-out not touched. This was one of those games, with the Colts not recording a single sack or quarterback hit on Trevor Lawrence.
Lawrence did have his quickest time to throw of his season and the Colts had a banged up front, but the Jaguars have now allowed just three quarterback hits over the last two weeks. Add in some of the rushing success and this line is playing well right now.
"You're going to get hit sometimes playing quarterback in this league. That happens. There are really good defensive linemen and linebackers and other guys on the other side of the ball that are trying to hit you. Today, that didn't happen at all. I don't really remember – I don't think I got hit really," Trevor Lawrence said after the game on Sunday.”
Tank Bigsby
There maybe hasn't been another running back in the NFL who has done more with his and opportunities than Tank Bigsby. According to Pro Football Focus, Bigsby recorded 11 missed tackles forced on Sunday -- the most any single player has allowed in a game this season.
Bigsby has become a genuinely dominant back for the Jaguars, and his role should only increase.
Brian Thomas Jr.
That sound you just heard is Brian Thomas Jr. crashing into the Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation. Thomas should legitimately be one of the leaders in the conversation, with the No. 23 pick currently on pace for 75 catches for 1,350 yards and 10 touchdown catches.
Thomas is the Jaguars' No. 1 wideout and his game-changing 85-yard touchdown confirmed as much.
Travon Walker
After an impressive outing against the Houston Texans a week ago, Travon Walker took an even bigger step in Week 15. Walker recorded seven pressures for the second week in a row, but this time he also recorded a career-high three sacks and a forced fumble.
The forced fumble led to a field goal at the end of the half, which proved to be a difference in the three-point win.
Ventrell Miller
Ventrell Miller had a smaller role in terms of snap count this week, but he still made big plays. Miller was quick to diagnose on pass plays out of the backfield and was once again an effective and physical tackler.
Miller recorded five defensive stops after seven a week ago and firmly looks like a player who deserves a spot in the middle of the defense.
Stock Down
Secondary
The Jaguars are still missing their best defensive back in Tyson Campbell. They are also down a key veteran safety in Andrew Wingard. But that still doesn't excuse the number of plays the Jaguars' secondary allowed on Sunday.
The Jaguars let the Colts consistently get behind their deepest defender and the Colts took just five plays to get back into the game.
The Jaguars have some youth in the secondary in Montaric Brown, Jarrian Jones, and Antonio Johnson. But they did get Darnell Savage back in the lineup on Sunday and are getting closer to being 100%. They should be better than they have been.
Injury list
The Jaguars look like they are still a few weeks away from getting players like Tyson Campbell, Foyesade Oluokun, and Andrew Wingard. They also may be without punt and kick returner Devin Duvernay due to a hamstring injury.
The Jaguars haven't seen the injury list slow down yet since Week 1, even with a handful of players returning.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE