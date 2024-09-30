Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence in a Slump?
After signing for $275 million this offseason, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence entered the 2024 regular season with high expectations. Then again, the whole team did.
Remember, owner Shad Khan set the bar high for this team (more like doubled down):
"About a month ago we celebrated the city's partnership with the Jaguars and the approval of funding for the new stadium of the future. So I met with the reporters and the discussion obviously quickly turned to football and I was quoted. 'For us, winning now is the expectation.' So really I been looking forward to tonight to set the record straight. ... I was not misquoted. And let me just repeat. Winning now is the expectation.
"Make no mistake, this is the best team assembled by the Jacksonville Jaguars, ever. Best players, best coaches. But most importantly, let's prove it by winning now."
Now, the Jaguars are 0-4. And while that record is not Lawrence's fault (it is a team sport after all, and there are many outside factors as to why he is struggling), the franchise quarterback has had a hard go of it this season.
Entering the Houston game, Lawrence was 47 of 89 for just 560 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Lawrence didn't have his worst game against the Texans, but it certainly wasn't his best either. He was 18 of 33 for 169 yards and two touchdowns.
The offense gave it's best performance of the season. Tank Bigsby and Travis Etienne Jr. were competent in the ground game, the offensive line had its best game of the year, and Lawrence's targets came up when he needed them to.
The play-calling, while not perfect (especially situationally, like on third and fourth down), was more up-tempo to what the Jaguars originally wanted to do and it was more varied. One might say it seemed more inspired.
It still wasn't enough. Nor was Lawrence's performance.
The quarterback, however, does not believe he is in a rut. Despite the numbers saying otherwise thus far. (The numbers alone do not tell the entire story, mind you).
"I felt great coming into today's game. Like I said, I felt like our plan was really good," Lawrence said. "Felt prepared. Had a lot of opportunities and it's football, you know. Sometimes you don't hit all those shots and I expect to ... I have to be better for my teammates and I understand that and I put a lot on myself to do that and I got faith that it'll happen and I'm going to start playing like I know I can. But I just got to keep working. I put the time in, put the work in. I don't think anybody can question that, so as far as execution goes, I know that's going to come and I have to just keep trusting it and not get frustrated, not try to do too much, keep trusting it."
