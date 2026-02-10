Why Jaguars Defense Could Lead Them to New Heights

When watching Super Bowl LX, it was a joy watching elite defense at play. There is this old saying that has maintained its worth for decades: offense wins games, defense wins championships. An argument can be made that the Seattle Seahawks implemented the greatest defensive performance in Super Bowl history, and it will cause other teams to search for the next great defensive-minded coach.

While viewing Sunday night's game, I couldn't help but think about how much potential the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense has. For the regular season, they had the No. 1 run defense in football, but their passing defense left some aspects to be desired despite a nice surge late in the year. With a committed coaching staff and front office, the Jaguars' defensem led by defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, has the potential to reach new heights.

Why the Jaguars' defense could take the franchise to grander landscapes

Jacksonville has a strong group of defensive talent that they can build around. They have one of the top pass rush duos in the NFL with Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, a stout run defender in Foyesade Oluokun, two quality cornerbacks in Jourdan Lewis and Jarrian Jones, and an impressive safety/big nickel in Antonio Johnson.

However, it will take some work for the Jaguars to have an ample defense similar to the Seahawks. Frankly, there aren't many defenses that can do what they did in the championship game. Yet, the Jaguars should try, at least, to offer a unit that resembles similar aspects, especially as they have already lined up cornerstones at key spots to build and evolve around.

The interior defensive line needs stout playmakers, especially against the run and rushing the passer. The same can be said with the edge rush depth, in need of a serious No. 3 rusher to generate consistent explosiveness and power to collapse the pocket from the edge. Furthermore, they need more depth and talent at linebacker with the likely departure of All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd in free agency.

Campanile plays a system that offers coverage flexibility and disguises to throw the eyes of the quarterback into chaos pre-, mid-, and post-snap. His subpackages are impressive, but an infusion of talent, plus a young, instinctual ball-hawk on the backend for the Jaguars' defense, would help take this unit to the next level. This is truly an interesting offseason for Jacksonville and general manager James Gladstone, who will be fighting with other teams to construct the next great defense.

