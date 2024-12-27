Is Titans QB Rudolph A Threat to Jaguars?
The Jacksonville Jaguars will need a bounce back performance after their disheartening loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16, as they take on their division rivals, the Tennessee Titans, in what could be a Jacksonville sweep on the season.
The Jaguars defeated their heated divisional rivals earlier this season by the score of 10-6, which landed quarterback Mac Jones first victory as a Jaguar. Since their victory over the Titans, the Jaguars have dropped two straight in unconvincing fashion.
As the Jaguars prepare to take on the Titans again, they will be facing a new face on the other side of the football in quarterback Mason Rudolph. Will Levis got the start for the Titans the last time the Jaguars and Titans faced off, and could not find any sort of smooth sailing against Jacksonville.
Rudolph and the Titans were on the losing end in Week 16, putting up a valiant fight against the Indianapolis Colts, but ultimately losing the game 38-30. Rudolph threw for 252 yards in 23 completions, but did meet the business end of a bayonet when it came to interceptions.
Throwing three interceptions and getting sacked once, Rudolph, through ending with average numbers, did not look strong for Tennessee. The Jaguars had their fair share against Levis, and it may be similar fate for the Titans as they send out Rudolph. Jaguars senior correspondent Brian Sexton believes there are still areas for the Jaguars to address, even heading into the game against their rivals.
"The hard part for the Jaguars is the secondary has made mistakes against every quarterback, Will Levis couldn't take advantage of it, but Mason Rudolph will," Sexton said. "This secondary has made a lot of average quarterbacks, Aidan O'Connell, look much better than they are, because of the inability to do their assignments."
Rudolph has been apart of two of the three Titans victories this season, and has averaged more yards per game then Levis this season. While Rudolph is not a major threat come Sunday, he does have what it takes to capitalize on mistakes, should the Jaguars take him and the rest of the Titans lightly, regardless of where they both sit in the standings.
