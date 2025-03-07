Jaguars Draft Profile: What LSU OL Will Campbell Brings To Table
The Jacksonville Jaguars boast the No. 5 overall selection in the NFL Draft next month with the hopes of adding an impact player that can bolster either side of the ball from the jump.
In the first offseason under general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen, this is an important selection process for the franchise.
Jacksonville is looking to make an immediate jump from 4-13 last season to competing for the AFC South but to do that, they must improve in the trenches on both sides of the ball while adding competition and depth at wide receiver and the defensive secondary.
One player that the Jaguars could target with their first round selection is LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell, one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2025 draft class. There has been much debate about his future in the NFL and which part of the offensive line he'll play on once he's drafted. One thing that isn't debated about is how decorated he is coming out of Baton Rouge.
Campbell is a five-star recruit and has manned the left tackle spot for the Tigers since Week 1 of his freshman campaign. This is a two-time first-team All-SEC left tackle and second-team All-SEC as a true freshman in 2022. Campbell was also a consensus All-American and won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy last season.
However, it's important to know what type of player he is on the field. Let's take a look at his strengths and weaknesses as a player and how he may fit the Jaguars.
Strengths
There is a lot to like about Campbell when the film turns on. He comes in at 6-foot-5, 319 pounds with quality functional athleticism and a solid physical profile to potentially anchor the blindside. This is a player that moves well with the hip flexibility and range to reach the second level with efficiency.
In pass sets, Campbell flashes a quick first-step out of his stance to mirror and strike rushers. His punches at the point are accurate and he displays good knockback and reset ability when a rusher wins in his initial rush. When he latches on, Campbell is hard to get by despite having below-average arm length.
Campbell boasts a powerful, compact frame with great power at the point of attack, allowing him to recuperate and build up his energy to explode against opposing rushers.
This power is seen in the run and passing game, showing reps of throwing defenders around and jolting defensive linemen back with a powerful punch at the point. This also allows him to sustain great leg drive when coming off the ball in gap-blocking concepts.
A quality trait of being a great functional athlete at tackle is that they can play with the mobility, nimbleness, and lateral mobility to function in multiple blocking schemes and that is what Campbell provides. He moves well for his frame and density and it allows him to be a very effective lead-man whether it's on a wide zone concept or the lead puller on GT counters.
Weaknesses
Now comes the kicker with Campbell's evaluation: he has short arms. At 32.5-inches, his arm length is below average for the NFL, which makes him a likely candidate to play guard at the next level. Some may view this as nitpicking but there are other aspects of Campbell's game that may make it more comfortable to him to play in tighter quarters inside.
While there have been good flashes here, Campbell must improve his ability to frame his rushers in run concepts and pass sets. There are times where speed-to-power from opposing rushers has overwhelmed him due to tendencies to be slow with anchor resets.
His base can also be inconsistent in his sets, leaving him compromised to savvier pass rushers. Campbell must improve his overall knee bend at the point, which may improve his anchor. There is also an issue with his balance, especially when going up against speed rushers with the tendency to duck his head and work to push the rushers upfield instead of mirroring defenders.
How Campbell projects with the Jaguars
Campbell offers the skill set to be an effective player at both tackle and guard, though, a team inside the Top 10 may want to give him a look at left tackle before moving him inside to guard.
In Jacksonville's case, Campbell would offer competition at left tackle while working to become the starting right guard. It's unlikely the former All-American standout gives it a go at center after the retirement of center Mitch Morse.
Campbell offers the flexibility, footwork, and athleticism to play at any tackle or guard spot. His best projection and highest ceiling is at guard, giving the Jaguars a quality prospect to keen in on with their first round selection. Conversations will arise about the value of drafting a player that a certain team may consider a guard in the first five selections but in Campbell's case, he would be worth it.
