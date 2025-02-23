Jaguars Fans React to James Gladstone as New GM
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been one of the more busy franchise's this offseason, if not the most active. Announced on Friday, the Jaguars have hired James Gladstone as the franchises' new general manager for the future, and the news has already made it's impact known on Jaguar fans.
Gladstone spent eight years as apart of the Los Angeles Rams organization, and in his last four years he earned the title of "Director of Scouting Strategy". The new Jaguars general manager has been a large part of the success in the Rams recent drafting expertise.
Now with Liam Coen as the new head coach, Jaguars legend and National Football League Hall of Famer Tony Boselli as the VP of Football Operations and now Gladstone as the general manager, the future looks to be in full swing in Jacksonville.
The Jaguars struck gold with their first round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft selecting Brian Thomas Jr. Thomas broke out in his first season in Jacksonville and led the offense across the board. However, Gladstone had his touch the new class of Rams rookies that helped gear them to the playoffs.
Gladstone will look to continue his drafting success as a member of the Jaguars, and if anything jumps off the page about the success Gladstone has had, is how quickly it has came. At only 34 years old, Gladstone is living every kid's dream as the leader of a pro franchise.
In fact, Rams general manager Les Snead's wife, Kara, took to twitter when the news broke that the Jaguars were showing interest in Gladstone before ultimately landing the gig. Perhaps the positive endorsement went a long way for the decision making process in Gladstone's hire.
"Met James when he was a HS offensive coordinator… Looked at Les and said .. he is THE most impressive young person I’ve ever met. 9 years later—he’s had MAJOR part in building an absolutely innovative scouting system that has taken us to two SBs. Also just all-time great human," Snead tweeted.
Now the Jaguars franchise can really get to work. With the NFL Draft looming around the corner and free agency opening soon, the Jaguars offseason might have kickstarted the success that the Jaguars have lacked since 2022.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.