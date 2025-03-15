Jaguars' Free Agency Moves Could Set the Tone
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a few additions to the roster early in free agency. The Jaguars have secured players to help alleviate the blow of losing so many players to free agency, yet they still need more help on both sides of the ball this offseason.
Jacksonville undoubtedly must make more moves this summer if they want a competitive team. However, one of their recent additions, Jourdan Lewis has the potential to be a quality player in the league.
Lewis might be an underrated signing for a Jacksonville defense that struggled mightily at times during this past season. The unit singlehandedly lost multiple games for the Jaguars this past season. While injuries played a part, so did overall poor play and poor effort.
This past season, Lewis finished In the 2023-24 season, Lewis finished with a career-high in tackles. He appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys each of the past two seasons. He could turn out to be a solid addition for the Jaguars, especially if he is able to stay healthy.
Lewis joins the Jaguars after spending all eight seasons of his career in Dallas. Although he tested free agency multiple times as a Cowboy, he noted this time was different. He seems ready for a change of scenery after spending his entire career with America's Team.
“This time, it just felt a little different. Because, you know, I had the season I had last year, and people started to recognize the type of player I was," Lewis said at his introductory press conference.
"So, you know, it couldn’t be hidden anymore, and [they] couldn’t give me, you know, just the team-friendly deals anymore. So that’s when I recognized, when I had the year, and I felt the buzz. I knew that, you know, maybe it might be my time to, you know, separate.”
It is still early in free agency and the Jaguars are likely to make more moves this summer. While there are plenty of things that must be addressed on both sides, quality play from the cornerback position would go a long way in the Jaguars fixing their issues on defense.
