Jaguars GM Sounds Off on Releasing Veterans Kirk, Engram
The Jacksonville Jaguars brought in a new general manager, head coach and coordinators. This almost always leads to personnel changes and that was no different in Jacksonville, as they look to turn things around after a dismal two-season stint led to Doug Pederson's firing.
Still, even after the many changes made to the front office and coaching staff, the Jaguars still had roster moves to make. Jacksonville had multiple players on the roster that were not living up to the contracts the previous regime had given them, leading to difficult decisions.
The Jaguars invested a pretty penny into wide receiver Christian Kirk and tight end Evan Engram. The veteran pass catchers both had injury-shortened seasons this past season and their contracts made life difficult for a Jaguars' front office trying to improve its roster.
In 38 starts with the Jaguars, Engram registered over 200 receptions and 2,000 yards. He signed a three-year deal with the Jaguars worth $41 million. The Jaguars likely felt they could get better bang for the buck elsewhere, with other, less expensive players.
In 36 starts with the Jaguars, Kirk registered over 2,000 yards and 160 receptions. His contract with the Jaguars was for more than $70 million. Like Engram, the new-look Jaguars front office likely felt they could improve their roster by reallocating some of that money.
New Jaguars general manager James Gladstone explained what went into the decision to move on from Kirk and Engram this offseason.
“Yeah, really have so much respect for the people and the players that both Christian and Evan are, and they meant a lot to the locker room. We'll continue to bring those types of people and players into our ecosystem, but we needed a little bit more flexibility to address the larger scale roster after some departures across the OL as well," Gladstone said.
"So, that was a big part in that. But we do feel like we're in a better position today than we were a couple of weeks ago to make it so that when we enter each decision at each pick point in April, we can continue to level up where we are from a personnel perspective.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE