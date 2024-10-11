Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast: Doug Pederson and Matt Eberflus
The Jacksonville Jaguars will see head coach Doug Pederson square off against Chicago Bears head coach Doug Eberflus in Week 7. Today's Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast will dive into that dynamic.
To view today's episode, watch above.
Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen also spoke on Thursday. Below is a transcript of what he had to say.
Q: On the defense in the last five minutes of Sunday’s game vs. Indianapolis?
Nielsen: “Yeah, I mean, that's what—you look back at it, the game, we had the game, up two scores. We were playing the two-minute situation, and we had a quarters call for that situation right there, expecting the deep ball. Yeah, it could have been two-high right there. Then the second one, we're cloud to the boundary and we're playing a quarter concept to the field. So yeah, got to do a better job, make a better call and get off the field right there in that situation.”
Q: On if he’s ever experienced an offensive comeback so quickly?
Nielsen: “Yeah, was not expecting that at all. We were expecting the deep balls, but not the result of the play. So again, got to make a better call and get off the field in those situations for sure.”
Q: On if he takes responsibility for the Colts’ late scoring drives? Nielsen: “Yeah, it’s on me. No, it's not on our players. It's on me. 100 percent is on me.”
Q: On what it meant to him to see DE Travon Walker have a career game vs. Indianapolis?
Nielsen: “I’ll tell you, when you watch the game from the first pass rush to the last, he had a really good pass-rush plan throughout, changing up his rushes with some power or some finesse on the edge, running guys over, some up-and-under things. It was really impressive to watch. His plan that he put together, he did a really good job with that and executed and finished. So, when you look at the whole body of work, I mean, he played really well.”
Q: On what he’s seen from Bears QB Caleb Williams?
Nielsen: “He's a phenomenal athlete. I mean, the balance, the pocket presence. He's getting out of sacks all over the place and running around and making plays with his feet. And then he can make every single throw. I mean, the guy has got a cannon for an arm. He’s got some really good awareness, and he continues to get better, like from the first game to the last game, you've seen the steady growth of this player. It will be a good test.”
Q: On his evaluation of the safety play this season and the impact of S Tashaun Gipson Sr.’s eventual return?
Nielsen: “Yeah, I think we've had some really good moments. I think you look at the first half of the Miami game, guys were all over the place, and then there's just a few plays here and there, the Cleveland game, I think, and even in Houston, at times guys are all over the place. But then we've had some moments where it seems that we’ve just got to change up some calls and get some guys in some better positions to make some plays. Again, that's on me. Got to make that happen for those guys and execute and play the full 60 minutes.”
Q: On the impact of CB Tyson Campbell returning from injury?
Nielsen: “Getting him back is huge, and when that happens, you'll see him. I mean, window’s open, so he'll be here next couple of games. Really good player, talented, could cover anybody. I mean, it's impressive the things that he can do on the field. So, getting him back is a huge boost as any other player, you don't want to lose anybody, but getting Tyson back, it’ll be good to see him back on the field with our defense.”
