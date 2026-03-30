Which 2025 Jaguars Free Agent Is Facing the Most Pressure

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' 2025 free agency class was a good bit different than the 2026 one.

A year ago, new Jaguars general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen aggressovely attacked the free agent market to add a number of starters to the team. As Gladsone said, they were looking to raise the floor of the roster.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A year later, and the Jaguars' double-digit free agent class stands quite far apart from the one-player 2026 class, which consists of only running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. at this point.

The importance of the 2025 class has not changed though, even if the Jaguars' strategy has . But when looking at the 2025 class of free agents, there is one player who stands out in terms of the pressure he is facing in a make-or-break season

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference next to head coach Liam Coen at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Facing the Pressure

The Jaguars signed four starters in free agency last season: offensive linemen Robert Hainsey and Patrick Mekari, and defensive backs Jourdan Lewis and Eric Murray. As things stand today, not much has changed for most of these players.

Lewis sustained a season-ending foot injury late in the season, but it is tough to imagine he does not play a prominent role for the Jaguars' defense when he returns. He had a stellar season a year ago, can play inside and outside, and is the trusted leader of the entire secondary. He is one of Anthony Campanile's most trusted soldiers.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (65) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Eric Murray could face some compeititon for snaps from young safeties like Antonio Johnson, Caleb Ransaw and Rayuan Lane, but he seems bound to start yet again. Then there is Hainsey, who is one of the offensive leaders and will undoubtedly enter the year as the Jaguars' starting cetner for the second season in a row. That leaves Mekari.

Mekari should still be the favorite to start at right guard, but it is hard to say to showed enough a year ago to warrant being a lock. Mekari dealt with injuries for most of the season after first going down with a back injury in the opening days of camp. He returned and gave the Jaguars plenty of snaps, but it was clear he was far from 100%.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Patrick Mekari (65) is introduced before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fast forward to this offseason, and Mekari could face more competition this year than he did from Chuma Edoga last season. Walker Little gave the Jaguars quality snaps at guard, and former third-round pick Wyatt Milum is bound to see the field sooner than later, but Mekari seems much more at risk of losing his job than left guard Ezra Cleveland.

It is not Mekari's fault he dealt with so many injuries, but the Jaguars have options to push him -- more than they did a year ago. He will have to respond accordingly.