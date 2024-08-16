Jacksonville Jaguars Podcast: Reviewing Chiefs Game and Joint Practices vs. Bucs
It has been a busy seven days for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Jaguars won their preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs last Saturday, with big moments coming from the offensive, defensive and special teams units.
This week, the Jaguars have held two days of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, kicking off some of the most action-packed training camp practices we have seen at the Miller Electric Center this summer.
“I thought it went well. Good competition out there. There's a lot of plays when you think about it. I think we had 90-plus reps on both sides," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said after the first practice on Wednesday. "You're playing maybe a game and a half of practice, but it was good. Again, great competition. It was good to go against another opponent. Todd [Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles] does a great job of coaching his players, obviously. It was good.”
“It's a versatile defense in the sense that you can mix fronts, you can play with more linebackers, less D-linemen, and vice versa. Pressures, disguises. He does a great job of that. Just go back to our game last year and some of the things that he did. That's what makes it a challenge because what he shows you maybe the week before is not necessarily what you're going to see in your game. He does a great job at that.”
So, what did we see during the preseason and joint practices? Who are the big winners and losers? We break it all down.
John and Gus discuss that and more in this week's episode!
