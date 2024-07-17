Jacksonville Jaguars Position Preview: Cornerback
Similar to their wide receiver group, the Jaguars lost two cornerbacks that started multiple games throughout the 2023 season (Darious Williams, Tre Herndon).
After Williams returned to the Los Angeles Rams on a three-year contract this off-season, the need for a number one corner emerged. Herndon was one of the team's longest tenured players, serving as their primary nickel cornerback. Through the draft and free agency, the Jaguars have worked to address their needs at the position while also establishing some depth.
Let's take a look at the two projected starting cornerbacks, and a rookie that could be a regular contributor to the Jaguars defense this season:
Tyson Campbell
Campbell has been in the national spotlight since his freshman year at the University of Georgia, where he started 11 games. The Jaguars selected the former five-star recruit (ESPN’s #9 HS player in the country) in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft.
Similar to his time at Georgia, Campbell saw playing time immediately upon entering the professional ranks. In his rookie season, he started all but three games, racking up 49 solo tackles and 2 interceptions.
Campbell's best professional year came in 2022, where he was among the league’s leaders in several advanced metrics. According to Pro Football Focus, Campbell had the 5th best coverage grade among NFL cornerbacks. He also ranked among the top-12 in fewest yards per reception (10.0) and yards per target (5.4). The second-year cornerback finished with career highs in interceptions (3), passes defended (15) and solo tackles (55).
At 6 foot 1 and 195 pounds with a 75 inch wingspan (6 feet 3 inches) Campbell possesses the prototypical size and speed (4.36 40-yard dash) that defensive coordinators dream of. His length helps him gain optimal hand placement both at the line of scrimmage, and while playing the ball in the air.
Campbell’s ability to break up passes downfield pairs well with his exceptional instincts, allowing him to use a “trail technique” that gives offenses the illusion of their receiver being open. In reality, Campbell is simply baiting the quarterback into making a misguided throw before he swoops in to break up the pass.
While his physical traits make him an ideal man-to-man press corner, Campbell has also thrived in the Cover 2 defensive scheme. A cornerbacks assignment is flat-to-curl in Cover 2 (short/intermediate yardage), but Campbell is often able to multitask, quickly disrupting the outside receivers route before exploding out of his backpedal and sinking back into his zone.
The former Bulldog seemed to be on pace to repeat his success from 2022, even catching an interception in the first game of the 2023 season. However, Campbell ended up playing just 11 games last season while battling hamstring and quad injuries. He also played in several games that he was listed as “questionable” on the injury report, possibly hindering his performance. If Campbell is able to get through this season without significant injury, I expect him to return to the level he was playing at in 2022.
Ronald Darby
Darby entered the NFL in 2015, after a decorated college career at Florida State where he was named ACC Defensive Rookie of The Year and later became a BCS National Champion.
The former Seminole made an immediate impact in the NFL, being named to the PFWA All-Rookie team. As Darby enters his tenth season, his experience and prolonged athletic ability still make him a valuable asset.
Throughout his career, Darby has started on some very successful teams, including the 2017 Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles. He also started seven games for the Baltimore Ravens last season, helping them reach the AFC Championship. As a former professional and collegiate champion, Darby should know the dedication and attention to detail required to reach the pinnacle of his sport.
Although history shows that he is likely in the back-end of his career, he had one of the best statistical seasons of his career in 2023. Darby finished among the NFL’s top 7 in lowest passer rating allowed (69.8), receptions (22) , and yards allowed (228) according to Player Profiler.
Over the past two years, Darby has allowed just one touchdown in man coverage (goal-line reception against Tee Higgins). The nine-year veteran excels in off-man coverage, giving him enough space to efficiently plant his feet in the group and drive down to break up passes. He does a superb job at matching/mirroring his hips with the receiver’s, often walling them off from their intended landmark down the field.
After signing a two-year $8 million dollar contract with the Jaguars last March, Darby should excel his expected role as the Jaguars No.2 corner.
Jarrian Jones
Jones helped sixth-ranked Florida State finish with the lowest completion percentage among FBS teams while leading them in interceptions. The former Seminole has not allowed a touchdown in man coverage since 2022, which helps explain why he was PFF’s fifth-highest-ranked cornerback last season. In 2023, Jones allowed just 115 receiving yards on 16 total receptions.
His measurables (6 feet tall, 190 pounds) combined with his impressive testing results (4.38 40-yard dash, 39.5” vertical jump) gave him the second-highest “athleticism score” among cornerbacks at the combine.
Based on his collegiate film, Jones appears to be a relatively aggressive cornerback with fluid hips and solid processing ability. He played 394 snaps in the slot last season, which put him in a position to use his reactionary instincts to wreak havoc near the line of scrimmage (bubble/tunnel screens, tosses, jet sweeps). Jones also excels in press-coverage, regularly slowing down slot receivers by mirroring their initial movements while establishing strong hand placement.
Similar to many college defensive backs, Jones can be inconsistent as a tackler. At times, he either dives or throws a shoulder at ball-carriers rather than wrapping them up (much easier said than done). Playing in the slot regularly required him to face heavier players (tight ends, running backs), unlike boundary cornerbacks that are typically tackling wide receivers and the occasional running back that breaks loose.
With that being said, Ryan Nielsen will likely implement a defensive scheme with a “big nickel”, allowing Jones to move out to the outside rather than playing most of his snaps from the slot.
Campbell and Darby have proven to be reliable cornerbacks if healthy, which should relegate Jones to a reserve/developmental role. However, due to the Jaguars starting cornerbacks having a concerning history of injuries, Jones might see the field sooner rather than later.