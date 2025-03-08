Jaguars' Liam Coen Explains Where Trevor Lawrence's Mindset Is
There is no debating how much the future of the Jacksonville Jaguars' success hinges on Trevor Lawrence.
Ever since the Jaguars' franchise quarterback was drafted No. 1 overall in 2021 after a stellar college career with the Clemson Tigers, Lawrence has shouldered the weight of expectations that come with being labeled a franchise's savior before one's first snap of pro football.
And after Lawrence's first two head coaches in Urban Meyer and Doug Pederson were fired after losing seasons in 2021 and 2024, Lawrence can safely say he has ridden the rollercoaster that is the career of an NFL starting quarterback. There will be ups, there will be downs, and you might even go upside-down and backward a few times.
As a result, it is far from a surprise to see the way Lawrence's new head coach Liam Coen assesses the fifth-year veteran entering the 2025 offseason.
Speaking with 'Pardon My Take', Coen detailed the way he views Lawrence and his mindset entering a critical season together.
"So when I got with him, you know, a couple weeks ago, it's just, you felt a dude that just wants to go take it to the next level. He's mentally and physically tough. He's been able to go through a lot of stuff, and he's been through a ton of change. And all he wants to do is be great. Like, he really does," Coen said.
"He just wants to go be coached, go pour into this thing. And I think he's primed to go do that. Yeah, he's going through a ton of like, ton of change right now. Obviously, had the injuries, a new father, new coaching staff for the third time now, right? Ton of humility. But like, he's got a feeling where he's like, 'Man, I need to kind of play to my potential. I haven't reached it yet,' and that's cool to see."
Lawrence has frequently talked about his desire and his legacy as quarterback of the Jaguars, and 2025 is potentially his best shot yet at putting it all together thanks to the hire of Coen. Coen's ability to create easy buttons for the quarterback could be what it takes for Lawrence to get to the next level.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.