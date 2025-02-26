Jaguars Must Back Up Their Words With Their Actions
The Jacksonville Jaguars leadership positions have all been filled as the franchise looks to take this new crew into the future. Following a disappointing season filled with firings and releases at the end of the campaign, Jaguar fans are hopeful that the plans the organization have will pan out the way they see it.
In the introductory press conference for new general manager James Gladstone, he revealed what his plans are for bringing in talent to help the organization thrive.
"We will prioritize people and players that are intangibly rich, and by doing so, they will elevate our ecosystem by being nothing more than themselves," Gladstone said.
If that does become reality, it will be known on Week 1 of the 2025 season. Gladstone and the rest of the new leadership have high hopes that they have expressed in words, now it just needs to become a reality. When asked about his plan for free agency and the NFL Draft, here is what the new GM had to deliver.
“We’ll be a ‘build through the draft’-oriented team. We will still supplement through free agency and both will be apart of what brings this roster to life," Gladstone said. "The idea of having 20 draft selections at our disposal for the next two years, I think fans can expect that is where we will put a large piece of our energy."
Strong words from the general manager there, time will only tell if the draft selections will pan out. That being said, the draft possesses a ton of uncertainties as we have seen over the years, if Gladstone has the talent evaluation that he has been attributed to, the Jaguars might be able to put their money where their mouth is.
New head coach Liam Coen has already given the Jaguar and NFL fans a taste of what to expect on offense in 2025 in the form of Brian Thomas Jr.
"He's so dynamic, being able to move him around where you saw him at LSU maybe not do some of those things," Coen said. "Our pass game will run through him and I am super excited to get to work with him."
