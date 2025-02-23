Jaguars Predicted to Patch Glaring Hole With Colorado Sleeper
The Jacksonville Jaguars' new regime has made it very clear that they went to speed up the tempo offensively next season, which will be difficult with their current group of weapons.
Outside of Brian Thomas Jr. and sometimes Gabe Davis, the Jaguars don't really have anyone who can consistently stretch the field, and Davis caught just 20 passes in 10 games this past season.
Jacksonville can always turn to free agency for an answer, as someone like Elijah Moore could fill that niche, but the Jaguars may choose to spend their money elsewhere.
For that reason, Jacksonville could always punt to the NFL Draft to find a deep threat, and Joe DeLeone of Pro Football Network has suggested a very intriguing target for the Jaguars in the later rounds: Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr.
In Pro Football Network's latest seven-round mock draft, DeLeone has Horn going to Jacksonville in the sixth round, which could ultimately comprise one heck of a steal for the Jaguars.
Horn's collegiate numbers are not overly impressive. He spent his final two NCAA campaigns at Colorado after transferring over from South Florida, and this past season, he caught 37 passes for 441 yards and a touchdown. He snared 58 balls for 567 yards and six scores the year prior.
However, it's Horn's tape and physical ability that makes him stand out, as the 5-foot-9 pass-catcher has blazing speed and could serve as a dynamic weapon for Trevor Lawrence.
Lawrence desperately needs more weapons at his disposal, and with Liam Coen now running the show in Duval, you can bet that the Jaguars will make a concerted effort to get their $275 million quarterback some more help in the coming months.
Jacksonville obviously won't be waiting until Day 3 of the NFL Draft to find its definitive solution for Lawrence, but it definitely wouldn't hurt to make yet another addition during those last several rounds of the draft.
If Horn is still available in Round 6 this April, the Jaguars may seriously want to consider pulling the trigger, as the Colorado product could be one of the class's biggest sleepers.
