The Perfect WR for Jaguars to Pursue in NFL Free Agency
The Jacksonville Jaguars obviously need to add some more offensive talent, because what they have right now is not working.
Yes, Brian Thomas Jr. is obviously a stud, but he is really the only pass-catcher they can rely on heading into 2025.
Christian Kirk has injury issues and is a potential cut candidate. Gabe Davis was a major bust in his debut campaign with the Jaguars. Evan Engram could get dealt.
Jacksonville must bring in some more pieces for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is preparing to enter the most pivotal season of his NFL career.
While the Jaguars may not be able to add Tee Higgins or Chris Godwin (although we shouldn't rule it out entirely), there are plenty of other wide receivers that they could pursue in free agency.
One that makes perfect sense for Jacksonville is Elijah Moore.
Moore is a very talented wide out who hasn't quite been able to put it all together yet, but a big reason for that seems to be insufficient quarterback play.
The 25-year-old did not exactly have elite arms throwing him the football with the New York Jets or the Cleveland Browns, so perhaps a change of scenery would benefit him greatly.
Moore is a downfield burner who would bring a much-needed field-stretching aspect to the Jaguars' aerial attack. He would also make Thomas' job a heck of a lot easier.
This past season, the Ole Miss product caught 61 passes for 538 yards and a touchdown with Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson throwing him the football.
Give Moore a quarterback like Lawrence, and maybe his efficiency would increase significantly.
While it would absolutely be nice for Jacksonville to sign Higgins or swing a trade for another top receiver, it really doesn't desperately need one. It already has a No. 1 in Thomas.
What the Jaguars need are the right supplementary players, and they could build on that foundation by signing Moore and then potentially adding another receiver in the NFL Draft.
Moore also won't break the bank for Jacksonville, allowing the team to address other needs throughout the rest of the offseason.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE