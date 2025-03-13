Jaguars Rank Among NFL’s Top Teams in Draft Ammo
After the league awarded its annual compensatory selections on Tuesday, the Jaguars are one of just three NFL teams with four of the top 88 selections.
Jacksonville is scheduled to draft fifth overall in the first round, 36th in the second round and 70th and 88th to close out the third round on Day 2 in Green Bay. The Jaguars picked up that 88th selection from Minnesota midway through last season in exchange for left tackle Cam Robinson.
That’s just one reason new general manager James Gladstone is so excited entering the spring.
“The amount of draft capital that we have at our disposal over the next two seasons, it's really exciting about what we can do there, especially knowing that it’s the highest volume of draft capital that exists for any team in the NFL over the next two years,” Gladstone said at his Feb. 24 introductory press conference.
“We're coming off two cycles with the Los Angeles Rams where that was the exact same case, 24 picks over the last two drafts. So, really this is a dynamic that I'm uniquely positioned to navigate and really looking forward to utilizing as a means of continuing to develop this roster.”
Developing that roster is more attractive because of the amount of selections Jacksonville owns. Those assets not only increase the level of competition at training camp, brining out the best in players, but also allow the team to package selections in order to trade up in the draft for prospects they want.
Or, based on what the Rams have done in recent years with Gladstone in their front office, the Jaguars could also trade back to acquire even more picks as they execute a draft-and-develop philosophy.
Chicago and New England are the NFL’s only other teams with as many top-88 selections. Continuing to benefit from the trade that allowed Carolina to take Bryce Young No. 1 overall in 2023, the Bears have the Panthers’ second-round choice (No. 39) as well as selections 10, 41 and 72.
The Patriots, meanwhile, have choices 4, 38, 69 and 77, acquiring the last selection from Atlanta in the Matthew Judon trade.
All three teams have new head coaches in 2025, Liam Coen in Jacksonville, Ben Johnson in Chicago and Mike Vrabel in New England.
As of 3:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, the Jaguars are one of nine teams with double-digit draft choices. Jacksonville (10) joins Baltimore (11), Buffalo (10), Cleveland (11), Dallas (11), Las Vegas (10), the L.A. Chargers (10), Miami (11) and San Francisco (10).
