Scouting or Spending: Draft-and-Develop Might Change Course for Jaguars
While some NFL owners field criticism for choosing to save free-agency dollars, Shad Khan doesn’t carry a card in that club. Jacksonville’s owner has devoted more resources to unrestricted free agents over the last three years than any other team.
But after a 4-13 season and an underwhelming group of 2024 free-agent signings, Khan cleaned the slate in his front office and coaching staff. As a result, the Jaguars’ architectural philosophy could change in 2025. Jacksonville might become a draft-and-develop team.
And if so, Jacksonville could following the path the Rams took after winning the Super Bowl in 2021, something for which Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons said Sean McVay doesn’t get enough credit.
James Gladstone was instrumental in that shift. The Rams’ director of scouting strategy, Gladstone worked closely with McVay and Les Snead to retool the Rams’ roster through the draft. They wound up with Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse among several budding stars in the league’s best young defensive front.
And of the Jaguars’ five general-manager finalists, Gladstone is the only individual to have worked previously with Liam Coen. Jacksonville’s new head coach spent four seasons as a McVay offensive assistant, including 2022 as offensive coordinator. Gladstone was in the Rams’ front office each of those seasons, including a Super Bowl berth in 2018.
What’s more, Jacksonville owns 10 picks in April’s draft. Before the league awards compensatory picks, that number is tied with Carolina for the NFL’s most selections. That’s plenty of capital should the Jaguars, for instance, choose to rebuild their trenches through the draft, starting with LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell.
The draft-and-develop philosophy generally works well with complementary, smart-money moves in free agency. Philadelphia taught a masterclass last season when Howie Roseman fortified his defense by signing linebacker Zack Baun on a one-year contract and pairing him with draft picks Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith, Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.
Jacksonville enters free agency with more than $35 million in cap space. Combined with their 10 picks, the Jaguars are well-positioned to move in a different philosophical direction this spring.
