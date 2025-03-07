Jaguars Star Has Big Message About Recent Moves
The Jacksonville Jaguars will do their best to get the right players in free agency this offseason. It will be possible because of the salary for the 2025 NFL season.
Owner Shad Khan has done everything he can to put the franchise in the best position to be successful. He wants to win games and does everything possible to do that. He has shown it in the past, and he will continue to be that type of owner.
The Jaguars organization has brought in a new head coach in Liam Coen and a new general manager in James Gladstone. Both are two of the best up-and-coming head coach and general manager duos.
Coen and Gladstone have already starting working together in putting together a plan on what they want their roster to look like next season. They are both brilliant minds.
All this week the Jaguars have been making rosters moves. They traded wide receiver Christian Kirk to the Houston Texans, they are expected to let go of Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram, receiver Josh Reynolds, cornerback Ronald Darby, kick returner Devin Duvernay.
One Jaguars player has his toughts about the team making these moves ahead of free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. The team can look a whole lot different next season and he is all here for it.
"Never seen these many moves being made in Duval. We have got something cooking big over here. Can’t wait to see the final result," said Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen on X/Twitter.
Now the Jaguars are clearing up more cap and are expected to make plenty more moves as they get ready to go after key free agents to bring to Jacksonville and have a complete turnaround next season and beyond.
Gladstone knows what it takes to have a playoff caliber team. He was a big reason why his former team the Los Angeles Rams have had a lot of success the last couple of season and Gladstone was part of their Super Bowl run. Gladstone has also found success in the draft and finding players that can come in right away and find success.
Now Gladstone will bring that to Jacksonville and they can be on their way to building something special.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.