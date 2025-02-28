Good News For Jaguars as NFL Releases Salary Cap for 2025 Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars will do their best to get the right players in free agency this offseason. It will be possible because of the salary for the 2025 NFL season.
Owner Shad Khan has done everything he can to put the franchise in the best position to be successful. He wants to win games and does everything possible to do that. He has shown it in the past, and he will continue to be that type of owner.
Now this group will do their best in bringing in the proper pieces that fit the scheme they will be running under Coen. Khan has done a great job of signing key free agents in the past, and it will be the same this offseason. Khad wants the best players possible playing for his franchise.
The Jaguars will have flexibility when free agents starts in March and when they are signing their players this offseason.
It was announced on Friday that the 2025 National Football League salary cap increased to $279.2 million,
NFL teams were informed today that the 2025 salary cap will be $279.2 million per club," said ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter on X/Twitter.
The salary cap for the last season was $255.4 million, and now the Jaguars will be able to explore more options in areas they need to address. Now it is up to the front office to get the players to come to Jacksonville. We know that money will not be the issue for them, and the Jaguars can get a massive upgrade.
"Several factors have led to the NFL's vastly increased salary cap, including the NFL's most recent TV rights deals with broadcast partners," said NFL Writer Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports.
"Last year's $30 million salary cap increase was the result of the full repayment of all amounts advanced by NFL teams and deferred by the players during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as an ' extraordinary' increase in media revenue for the 2024 season, according to the league's operations site."
It is going to be interesting to see how the Jaguars will handle the new increase next month when the new NFL league year starts and how they will use it to their advantage.
For a Jaguars team that has several key free agents coming up in the next two weeks, this could be the news the Jaguars need to have an aggressive offseason, especially under new general manager James Gladstone.
