Jaguars 2025 NFL Draft, Mock 1.0: 3-Round Projection
The offseason is here.
For the Jacksonville Jaguars and every other NFL franchise, the next few months will be about finding ways to win the offseason and improve rosters.
The 2025 NFL Draft presents the next best chance for the Jaguars and the rest of the NFL to retool their teams and plan out their long-term future. And over the next few months, we will be conducting several mock drafts to give an idea for how things could potentially play out.
Below is our first crack at bat: Mock Draft 1.0, which takes on the first three rounds.
Round 1, Pick No. 5: Michigan CB Will Johnson
The choice here was to take either Michigan cornerback Will Johnson or Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham. Ultimately, Johnson is the pick since the Jaguars are deeper at defensive tackle (Arik Armstead, Maason Smith, DaVon Hamilton, Jordan Jefferson) than they are at cornerback. Johnson profiles as a legit shutdown cornerback who could make a heck of a duo with Tyson Campbell.
With that said, maybe the Jaguars go all-in on the offensive line and take Will Campbell or Kelvin Banks and put them at right guard? I would not take a guard that high, but I am not sure I would rule out the Jaguars doing it.
Round 2, Pick No. 36: Notre Dame S Xaiver Watts
Is going for back-to-back defensive backs a bit heavy handed when it comes to rebuilding the Jaguars' secondary? Maybe, but it can be argued that cornerback and safety are the Jaguars' two weakest position groups entering the offseason. Watts is a tough-nosed enforcer who can play multiple roles in a defense and could start in Week 1 at a position that cost the Jaguars often in 2024.
Defensive tackle and EDGE are both considerations here, but Watts seems like he would be one of the perfect pieces to jumpstart the revival of the Jaguars' secondary.
Round 3, Pick No. 70: Georgia IOL Tate Ratledge
The Jaguars grab a long-term replacement for Brandon Scherff, who is not only a pending free agent but could also potentially be a candidate for retirement. The Jaguars are thin at the guard position, especially after Cooper Hodges suffered a season-ending injury in his first start. Ratledge is a three-year starter and former four-star recruit who missed some time this year due to injury.
Round 3, No. 88: Boston College Donovan Ezeiruaku
The Jaguars need more juice on the edge no matter what scheme they are running. Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker are a top edge duo, but the Arik Armstead experience blew up in the Jaguars' face and Myles Cole didn't flash much as a pass-rusher. Donovan Ezeiruaku may struggle against the run early on, but he has great bend and speed off the edge.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.