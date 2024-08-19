Jaguars 53 Man-Roster Prediction After Preseason Week 2: Who Helped Their Chances?
The picture became a little clearer this weekend when it came to the Jacksonville Jaguars' 53-man roster.
The Jaguars took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 20-7 victory on Saturday, improving their preseason record to 2-0. With most starters sitting, the Jaguars' backups got a chance to prove what they have.
After our first 53-man roster projection last week, we take another look after the second preseason outing. Who is in, who is out, and what changes are made?
QB (2): Trevor Lawrence, Mac Jones
Changes: None.
Mac Jones easily won the backup quarterback job this weekend. C.J. Beathard seems like a practice squad candidate.
RB (3): Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby, D'Ernest Johnson
Changes: Keilan Robinson out.
I don't have fifth-round running back Keilan Robinson being simply cut. Instead, I think he will be placed on injured reserve. He has been banged up all camp and was in a walking boot last week.
WR (6): Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis, Brian Thomas Jr. (R), Devin Duvernay, Parker Washington, Tim Jones
Changes: Elijah Cooks out.
The Jaguars have always been high on Elijah Cooks' potential, but Saturday was a rough game for him. He dropped what would have been one of the biggest gains of his career. Tim Jones makes it as a special teams ace.
TE (3): Evan Engram, Brenton Strange, Luke Farrell
Changes: None.
There isn't much to talk about when it comes to this room, though they do have a few players on the 90-man roster who have impressed.
OL (10): Cam Robinson, Walker Little, Anton Harrison, Javon Foster (R), Ezra Cleveland, Mitch Morse, Brandon Scherff, Luke Fortner, Cooper Hodges, Cole Van Lanen
Changes: Cole Van Lanen in.
Cole Van Lanen had a really good game on Saturday and could be trusted at offensive tackle more than Javon Foster. Blake Hance was considered, but he was the second left guard in the game after Tyler Shatley.
EDGE (5): Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Trevis Gipson, D.J. Coleman, Myles Cole (R)
Changes: None.
Maybe the Jaguars don't carry five pass-rushers, but these have been five impressive players this summer. Breeland Speaks is one to watch.
DL (5) Arik Armstead, Roy Robertson-Harris, DaVon Hamilton, Maason Smith (R), Jordan Jefferson (R)
Changes: None.
Nothing to note here. Roy Robertson-Harris was the rare veteran to play on Saturday. Jeremiah Ledbetter is ahead of Jordan Jefferson right now, but it is tough to see the Jaguars cutting the rookie.
LB (6): Foyesade Oluokun, Devin Lloyd, Chad Muma, Ventrell Miller, Caleb Johnson, Yasir Abdullah
Changes: None.
Nothing here. Yasir Abdullah is a core special teamer and has transitioned well to SAM linebacker.
CB (6): Tyson Campbell, Ronald Darby, Jarrian Jones (R), Deantre Prince (R), Christian Braswell, Montaric Brown
Changes: Montaric Brown in.
It is a little overkill to have six cornerbacks since Darnell Savage has lined up primarily in the slot, but it is also tough to keep Montaric Brown off the list.
S (4): Andre Cisco, Darnell Savage, Antonio Johnson, Daniel Thomas
Changes: None.
Really wanted to add Terrell Edmunds here, but it was tough to keep another cornerback off the list. Andrew Wingard will likely be placed on injured reserve and return after a few weeks.
Specialists (3): Logan Cooke, Cam Little (R), Ross Matiscik
Changes: None.
There is nothing to talk about here.