Jaguars 53 Man-Roster Prediction After First Preseason Game
The times they are a-changin'.
For the last several years, we have tried to use 53-man roster predictions on a two-time basis: after the NFL draft and at the very conclusion of training camp. But after insight from readers and others, we will be taking a different approach for the 2024 season.
Instead, you will get 53-man roster predictions after every preseason game. And in this instance, that means we take a look at the Jaguars' roster after their 23-13 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday night.
So, how do we see the roster after Saturday's preseason opener and entering Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? We break it down below.
QB (2): Trevor Lawrence, Mac Jones
No changes here. Doug Pederson said last Thursday the plan was for Mac Jones to enter the game after C.J. Beathard. Jones went 9-for-11 for 98 yards and led scoring drives on two of the three drives he was in, which doesn't count the final drive where he entered for the kneel down.
RB (4): Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby, D'Ernest Johnson, Keilan Robinson (R)
Tank Bigsby looked fantastic on Saturday. So did D'Ernest Johnson ... and Jalen Jackson even flashed. This is a good room. Jackson could be a priority for the practice squad. Keilan Robinson has dealt with an injury for most of camp but has at least gone through individual drills.
WR (7): Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis, Brian Thomas Jr. (R), Devin Duvernay, Parker Washington, Elijah Cooks, Tim Jones
I think the Jaguars run it back with Tim Jones and Elijah Cooks as their deserve options. Jones is still starting on key special teams units and Cooks has shown more than any other receiver who is an option.
TE (3): Evan Engram, Brenton Strange, Luke Farrell
Josiah Deguara has been one of the most consistent players on the practice field and then had a good game on Saturday, but it is tough to envision more than three tight ends making it.
OL (9): Cam Robinson, Walker Little, Anton Harrison, Javon Foster (R), Ezra Cleveland, Mitch Morse, Brandon Scherff, Luke Fortner, Cooper Hodges
Blake Hance doesn't make it in this edition, but it wouldn't be surprising if he made it over some of the other options on hand. In this case, the Jaguars use Luke Fortner's camp reps at guard to cover their basses, while Javon Foster serves as an emergency tackle option.
EDGE (5): Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Trevis Gipson, D.J. Coleman, Myles Cole (R)
Myles Cole had a great outing on Saturday and may be too enticing to waive. D.J. Coleman looks locked in as the No. 4 pass-rusher as well.
DL (5) Arik Armstead, Roy Robertson-Harris, DaVon Hamilton, Maason Smith (R), Jordan Jefferson (R)
It is tough to cut veteran defensive tackle Jeremiah Ledbetter, but that seems more likely than any other scenario. Jordan Jefferson has been injured most of camp but he makes sense as a backup nose tackle.
LB (6): Foyesade Oluokun, Devin Lloyd, Chad Muma, Ventrell Miller, Caleb Johnson, Yasir Abdullah
Yasir Abdullah had a good game on Saturday and also looked like a key part of the Jaguars' special teams units. There are not a lot of close calls here.
CB (5): Tyson Campbell, Ronald Darby, Jarrian Jones (R), Deantre Prince (R), Christian Braswell
Montaric Brown would in this room if it included six cornerbacks, but for now we go with five since Jarrian Jones has the ability to play inside and out. Two starters, two rookie backups, and a backup nickel.
S (4): Andre Cisco, Darnell Savage, Antonio Johnson, Daniel Thomas
It is tough to leave Terrell Edmunds off this spot, especially since Darnell Savage is essentially a nickel cornerback on the roster. Andrew Wingard is an injured reserve candidate in this scenario but should still return eventually, while Tashaun Gipson will join the active roster after Week 6.
Specialists (3): Logan Cooke, Cam Little (R), Ross Matiscik
Nothing of note here. Cam Little has impressed.