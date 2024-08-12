Jaguars' Anton Harrison Clears Concussion Protocol
Jacksonville Jaguars right tackle Anton Harrison returned to the practice field on Monday after spending the last several practices in the concussion protocol.
Harrison, who started 17 games at right tackle as a first-round pick, did not play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Harrison had the lowest pressure rate of any rookie offensive tackle in 2023 after playing the most pass-protection snaps of any rookie tackle in football in the last two seasons. Of all offensive tackles over the last two seasons with at least 700 pass-protection snaps, Harrison's 27 pressures are the second-fewest behind Brian O'Neil in 2022.
"But as far as Anton’s ability to play right or left, this year what he did as a rookie. Coming into the National Football League and going up mano-mano on some of the best pass rushers, a gauntlet of pass rushers throughout the course of the year; you look at the pressure rate that he gave up and a guy that wasn’t given a lot of help in terms of chips and double teams and protection," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said in January.
"You got to be nothing but proud of how he handled himself as a rookie. He’s only going to get better, there’s another young guy that really loves the game, loves to work and loves to compete. We expect great things from him. Do we feel like he can play left? Absolutely we do.”
With Harrison now back in the fold, the only major member of the offensive line who is missing is left guard Ezra Cleveland, who injured his heel in the team's stadium practice earlier this month.
Harrison was replaced by veteran offensive tackle Walker Little at right tackle, while Cleveland was replaced in the starting lineup by versatile veteran Blake Hance. There do not appear to be any questions about the Jaguars having their starting offensive line healthy for Week 1.