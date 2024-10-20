Jaguars Avoid Disaster in London, Run Over Patriots For Victory
There was no downplaying the importance of Week 7 for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Facing a rebuilding New England Patriots team with a rookie quarterback and rookie head coach, the Jaguars simply could not excuse or fathom a loss in London. And with four potential playoff teams on the schedule in the next four weeks, Sunday was the Jaguars' best chance to find a win and some positive momentum.
Things started out rocky thanks to a disastrous first-quarter, but 25 unanswered points saved Doug Pederson's job for another week as the Jaguars won 32-16 to keep hope alive for at least one more week.
New England drove into Jaguars territory on the first drive of the game after a pair of first-down completions from rookie quarterback Drake Maye and an 11-yard run from Rhamondre Stevenson.
A Devin Lloyd sack did push the Patriots back a few yards, but former Jaguars running back JaMychal Hasty took a screen 16 yards for an opening drive touchdown. The touchdown was the fifth opening-drive touchdown the Jaguars allowed and the first the Patriots had scored in 11 games. On the drive, Maye went 6-of-7 for 62 yards and a touchdown, with the Jaguars allowing a first-down conversion on all three third-downs.
The Jaguars barely held the ball in the first quarter, running just five plays compared to New England's 19 and being outgained 118-25. By the time the Jaguars got the ball a second time, they were already down 10-0 and it was already the second quarter.
Jacksonville managed to get on the board after a 24-yard pass from Trevor Lawrence to Christian Kirk got the Jaguars into the red-zone, which was capped off by a six-yard touchdown catch by rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
Thomas' fourth touchdown catch of the year was quickly followed up by an even bigger play, this time a 58-yard bomb from Lawrence over New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez to set up a one-yard Tank Bigsby touchdown, giving the Jaguars a 14-10 lead.
After a big play made on third-down by Andre Cisco on the following drive, the Jaguars got on the board a third time with a 96-yard punt return touchdown from Parker Washington. The longest punt return in franchise history was then following a two-point conversion from Lawrence to Thomas to give the Jaguars 22 unanswered points and a 22-10 lead.
Jacksonville extended their lead with a 25-yard field goal from rookie kicker Cam Little after the Jaguars drove down the field but stalled in the red-zone for the first time of the day. With the Jaguars holding a 25-10 lead, the Jaguars began to lean on Bigsby and the running game to extend the lead.
When the Jaguars needed one yard though, they failed to get it and subsequently let the Patriots back into the game. Facing 4th-and-1 at the Patriots' six-yard line at the end of a 11-minute drive, the Jaguars and Bigsby got stuffed for a turnover on downs and the Patriots were given some life.
Maye took advantage of the Jaguars' mistakes, hitting Hunter Henry for a 32-yard gain and then Kayshon Boutte for a 36-yard pickup on the next play to get the Patriots into Jaguars territory. A few moments later, Maye found K.J. Osborn for a 22-yard touchdown on 3rd-and-15 to make it 25-16.
Jacksonville managed to force a Patriots punt with around two minutes left, though, and a second Bigsby touchdown put the game away. Bigsby finished the game with 26 carries for 118 yards and two touchdowns, giving him two 100-yard games in the last three weeks.
