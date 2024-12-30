Jaguars' Bitter Rival CJ Stroud Has Been Abject Disaster in 2024
Let me preface this by saying that I like C.J. Stroud a lot. He is a terrific talent and an even better person. Even though he plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars hated rivals in the Houston Texans, it's difficult not to root for him.
But at the same time, we can't beat around the bush about his performance in 2024.
Stroud has been nothing short of an unmitigated disaster this season, and his ugly Christmas Day showing against the Baltimore Ravens may have been the worst outing of his NFL career.
During the Texans' 31-2 loss, Stroud went 17-for-31 with 185 yards and an interception. He was sacked five times and registered a passer rating of 59.2.
It's not like this was the Ravens of yesteryear, either. Baltimore has not been a great defensive team this season. As a matter of fact, it ranks 29th in the league in pass defense.
But Stroud was simply out of answers against Baltimore.
Yes, he is missing Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell, the latter of whom suffered an absolutely devastating injury the week prior. But he still had Nico Collins, who was his ace in the hole during the back half of last season when Dell was on the shelf.
It didn't matter.
Such has been the case for Stroud throughout the entire season, as he has given a new meaning to the term "sophomore slump."
After enjoying a historic rookie campaign in 2023 where he threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 63.9 percent of his passes and posting a 100.8 passer rating, Stroud's numbers have absolutely plummeted in 2024.
Through 16 games, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year has totaled 3,677 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 picks. His accuracy has dipped, as he owns a completion percentage of 62.7 percent. His passer rating has fell all the way to 86.
To put it simply, Stroud hasn't been good, and Houston has been one of the NFL's most disappointing teams along with him.
Sure, the Texans have already clinched the AFC South, but that has more to do with the ineptitude of the division than anything impressive on Houston's part.
The Texans are just 9-7 heading into their season finale against the Tennessee Titans, and it's looking more and more like Stroud and Co. will go out with a whimper in the playoffs.
