Jaguars' Fierce Rival C.J. Stroud Lands Brutal Comparison

Bryce Young over his last three games:



• 66/115 (57%)

• 752 passing yards

• 66 rushing yards

• 4 total TD’s

• 1 INT



CJ Stroud over his last three games:



• 65/101 (64%)

• 746 passing yards

• 51 rushing yards

• 3 total TD’s

• 3 INT’s



The Panthers QB is coming ALIVE.… pic.twitter.com/MyAczdCKbR