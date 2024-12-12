Jaguars' Fierce Rival C.J. Stroud Lands Brutal Comparison
A year ago, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was the talk of the town. After all, the former No. 2 overall pick had just enjoyed one of the best rookie campaigns ever.
Fast forward to December 2024, and things haven't been quite as rosy for Stroud.
In spite of entering the season with massive expectations, Stroud has been rather lackluster thus far, having thrown for 3,117 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 63.3 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 87.9.
The Ohio State product has been particularly below average in recent weeks, so much so that embattled Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young—who was chosen before Stroud at No. 1 overall—has been outplaying him.
Up until Week 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when Stroud actually had a solid performance, he had been especially laboring, posting passer ratings under 80 four games in a row.
It has definitely been rather jarring for those who expected the Texans to serve as the Kansas City Chiefs' primary competitors in the AFC this season.
Houston looked incredibly dynamic on paper after adding wide receiver Stefon Diggs, running back Joe Mixon and edge rusher Danielle Hunter during the offseason. However, Diggs tore his ACL earlier in the year, and things have not exactly worked out in general for the Texans.
To be fair, Houston is 8-5 and is almost certainly going to win the AFC South, but that says more about the ineptitude of the division than it does about the Texans.
And the fact that Stroud has basically been playing level with Young recently is a major bucket of ice water considering that Young was benched in favor of Andy Dalton during the first half of 2024.
It was probably too early for the Panthers to give up on Young regardless, but the fact of the matter is that Stroud appeared to be in a different stratosphere from his good friend last season.
But now, Stroud appears to be mired in a sophomore slump while Young may be on the rise.
There is obviously still time for Stroud to right the ship, but perhaps the MVP talk that surrounded the 23-year-old going into the year was a bit premature.
