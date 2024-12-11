Jaguars' Bitter Rival Colts' Pittman Been a Bust?
The Indianapolis Colts were able to retain wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. on a three-year, $70 million contract in free agency last offseason.
It was widely viewed as a must-have move for the Colts, who have been without a No. 1 receiver had Pittman departed.
However, some wondered if Pittman was truly a top-flight wide out, and those who had questions about the USC product are being somewhat vindicated.
In 12 games this year, Pittman has logged 46 catches for 550 yards and a couple of touchdowns. That is skimpy production for a No. 1 receiver, and he had a stretch between Weeks 8 and 9 when he totaled just two grabs.
This comes a season after the 27-year-old hauled in 109 receptions for 1,152 yards and four scores.
But here's the thing: Pittman has been a model of inconsistency since entering the NFL as a second-round pick in 2020, which was why some had trepidation about Indianapolis retaining him on a lucrative multi-year contract.
Now, to be fair to Pittman, the Colts' quarterback situation has not exactly been ideal. Anthony Richardson has been horrendous for most of the year to the point where he was briefly benched in favor of Joe Flacco, who also struggled.
But, Pittman is not even Indianapolis' leading receiver. That title belongs to Josh Downs, who has snared 53 balls for 594 yards and four touchdowns.
Heck, Alec Pierce—who has generally been viewed as a disappointment—has reached the end zone five times in 2024.
Pittman has posted just one 100-yard outing all season long, and he has finished with under 50 yards receiving in nine of his 12 contests.
That isn't what you would expect from an ace wide receiver, so there is no question that Pittman has been largely underwhelming this year.
Consider this: Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Brian Thomas Jr. has significantly outpaced Pittman thus far, registering 54 catches for 851 yards and six scores in 13 appearances.
Thomas is a stud, but a first-year pass-catcher should probably not be outperforming someone who just landed a major deal in free agency.
The Jaguars will face the Colts in their season finale.
