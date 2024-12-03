Are Jaguars' Hated Rivals Victims of Fool's Gold?
The Indianapolis Colts have re-established themselves as playoff contenders with back-to-back wins, most recently defeating the New England Patriots in dramatic fashion in Week 13.
As a result of the Colts' resurgence, the Anthony Richardson hype train is beginning to rise once again, but is it really warranted?
Richardson did register three touchdowns on Sunday, two through the air and one on the ground. He also punched in the go-ahead two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter.
That's all well and good.
But when you look at the numbers, Richardson went just 12-for-24 with 109 yards while also throwing a couple of interceptions. He posted a passer rating of 55.7.
During Indianapolis' Week 12 victory over the New York Jets, he went 11-for-28 with 172 yards. That was good for a passer rating of 60.4.
So where is all of this hype coming from?
Realistically speaking, Richardson hasn't been good. Remember: it was just a month ago that he was benched in favor of Joe Flacco. He is completing a paltry 47.4 percent of his throws in 2024 and lays claim to a 64.3 passer rating.
I get that the 22-year-old is an incredible athlete. There is no doubt that he is a force. But I hesitate to call him a legitimate dual threat considering how poor he has been throwing the football.
It wasn't long ago that some were wondering if the Colts would trade him, so why are so many suddenly propping him up after two wins against teams with a combined record of 6-19?
There is obviously still plenty of time for Richardson to develop into a good quarterback, and for what it's worth, I absolutely do not think Indianapolis should give up on him before 2025. He deserves another chance.
But the very idea that he is arriving is inaccurate. Just because the Colts won a couple of games doesn't mean Richardson is now good, and if we are being honest, much-maligned Tennessee Titans signal-caller Will Levis has actually looked better.
This absolutely appears to be a case of fool's good for Indianapolis. At least right now.
Richardson is insanely talented, but he has a long way to go before we can officially say that he has established himself as a franchise quarterback, or anything close to it.
