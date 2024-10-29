BREAKING: Jaguars Bitter Rival Makes Huge Change, Signal of Draft Mistake?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have seen a rival bench their starting quarterback.
With Will Levis' status up in the air with the Tennessee Titans, the Indianapolis Colts beat them to the punch to become the first team in the division to bench their starting quarterback, with Anthony Richardson officially being benched for Joe Flacco on Tuesday.
Richardson has been benched after only 10 career starts, a tenure that has been hampered by injuries, inaccuracy and inconsistency. Now, the Colts will turn to the elder Flacco in hopes of turning around their 4-4 season. Flacco is 1-1 as a starter this year, losing 37-34 to the Jaguars in Week 5 and beating the Tennessee Titans the following week.
Richardson ranks among the bottom of all NFL quarterbacks in accuracy, EPA/Play and turnovers this season, though his benching could also be the result of tapping himself out of Week 8's game against the Houston Texans due to fatigue -- a move that has seemingly seen Richardson catch flak from head coach Shane Steichen and the Colts' locker room.
The longest-tenured player on the Colts roster, center Ryan Kelly, said on Monday that he spoke with Richardson about the move.
"I think he knows that's not the standard that he needs to play up to and the rest of the team holds him to," Kelly said. "I'll leave the conversation that we had at that. I'm sure he's going to take some criticism for that, and rightfully so, right? That's a tough look, but he's also out there giving it all for his team."
