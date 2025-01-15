Jaguars' Cam Robinson Trade Looks Even Better After Vikings' Loss
If there is one aspect of the job that Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke can hang his hat on, it is trades.
Time and time again, Baalke and the Jaguars have gotten value out of trades that the franchise previously failed to take advantage of. And in the case of former left tackle Cam Robinson, it surely appears Baalke has come out of another trade smelling like roses.
The Jaguars traded Robinson to the Minnesota Vikings in October, dealing the 2017 second-round pick and a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick for a conditional 2026 fifth-round selection that can become a fourth-rounder.
Since then, Robinson took a key place in the Vikings' lineup as they pushed for a spot in the playoffs as one of the NFL's top teams. But in Monday's Wild Card loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Robinson appeared to be a major issue for a unit that allowed an eye-popping nine sacks.
For all of the handwringing inside and outside Jacksonville after the trade, it surely seems as if the Jaguars got positive value in the deal. Robinson is a solid player, but he is far from one who can save a team's season. He was the Vikings' best option at the time, but they paid out the nose for him.
For some odd reason when the trade occurred, people wondered how an aging veteran with an expiring contract and a long list of career injuries could be had for the price he went for. After Monday's game against the Rams where Robinson was consistently one of the main issues on the offense, there should be no more wondering.
Instead, the Jaguars look like big winners in the deal. Robinson is unlikely to return to Minnesota next season, while he played plenty of snaps that could go toward the Jaguars' draft pick improving from the trade.
The trade also gave the Jaguars a chance to give Walker Little a longer evaluation as the franchise left tackle moving past 2024. All Little did when finally given the chance was run with it, turning in several impressive performances before a season-ending injury and earning a three-year contract extension in the process.
This looked like a good trade for the Jaguars in October. Now, it looks like a great one.
