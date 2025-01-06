What Does the Future Hold For Jaguars GM Trent Baalke?
While the fate of head coach Doug Pederson was the most debated and focused subject of the final weeks of the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2024 season, there is another massive question facing the franchise moving forward: the future of general manager Trent Baalke.
After Baalke managed to survive the firing of head coach Urban Meyer in 2021, there had been few murmurs about his job status during the last few seasons. That carried over into 2024, with most national reports on potential change for the Jaguars focusing on Pederson as opposed to Baalke.
Perhaps the Jaguars make a change at general manager moving into the 2025 offseason, but there at least seems to be a question on if it will happen as opposed to the question of "when" in terms of Pederson's status.
According to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, Baalke entered the final weeks of the season with no indication from Jaguars ownership one way or another on his future. According to those same sources, Baalke continued to operate in the final weeks of the season in terms of business as usual because, for him, that is the reality.
As things stand today, it appears the uncertainty of the Jaguars' future in the front office has extended to Baalke himself. As the 2024 season waned and frustration has built with loss after loss, it has appeared that many have expected change at head coach while there has been a bigger question mark at general manager.
Baalke has had an up-and-down tenure with the franchise as general manager, though it has been clear inside the building that the Jaguars' ownership has been impressed by certain aspects of his performance, especially as it pertains to getting value in trades and overall effectiveness as a drafter.
Still, Baalke's reputation in NFL circles has not changed much since the 2022 offseason when several coaches privately expressed skeptimism about working with him. While Baalke's job status and impact on any future searches are not the story surrounding the team like they were three offseasons ago, it is still very much a factor into whether he stays or goes.
Ultimately, the only person who actually knows the answer to the Baalke question is Jaguars owner Shad Khan. Khan has clearly displayed in recent years that he is a fan of Baalke and his ability to lead the front office, while it has been even clearer that Khan does not care much for the outside opinions many hold about his general manager.
Still, that does not wipe away the Jaguars' miserable 4-13 season. After four years in the general manager role, the Jaguars' roster has Baalke's finger prints all over it. And while the roster is nowhere near as bad as their record suggests, the Jaguars are coming off a bad year of offseason additions in free agency.
