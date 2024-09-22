Jaguars Coach Gives Key to Win on Monday Night
The Jacksonville Jaguars have struggled in one big area. No, it's not the run game on offense or defending the pass on defense. It's takeaways.
The Jaguars have failed recover a single fumble or intercept a pass through the first two games of the 2024 campaign. They've come close, however. Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen discussed it with reporters on Friday.
"I’ll tell you; we had the ball on the goal line last week, the ball popped out and Devin [Lloyd] made a heck of a play," Nielsen said. "We’ve just got to get off the block sometimes, timing, being in the right spot at the right time, that would’ve been a huge play in the game, right? So, we’re working on it. It's been a point of emphasis, it's a point of emphasis every single week, every single day. And you're seeing punch-outs. I'll tell you, one of our better guys at doing it is Foye [Oluokun]. He's always punching at the ball. It’s conscious ball awareness and things like that. And yes, sometimes it just takes one. We're just staying positive with it. We’d love to have about eight or nine a game. But let's get one and go from there.”
The turnover game is what can be the difference between a win and a loss. As we discuss before every game, remember the Rule of Five. Turnovers play a big role in that key game-within-the-game.
The game is over if the Jacksonville Jaguars win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Jaguars have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
The Jaguars have ample weapons to get turnovers. Josh Hines-Allen is a premier pass rusher and Travon Walker is formidable as well. Oluokun and Lloyd might be the best linebacker duo in the league and their physicality and ability in coverage gives them plenty of situations to make a play on the ball.
Getting turnovers against Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen could be the difference on Monday. Allen is taking care of the ball this season, but he has a history of turnover troubles. If the Jaguars can capitalize, it could have a big impact on the outcome Monday night.
