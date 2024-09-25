Jaguars' Coach Has Head-Scratching Comparison For Offense
When head coach Doug Pederson took over the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022, the offense took an instant step up.
The offense finished 10th in the league in total yards per game with 357.4. The year prior, the Jaguars were 27th with just 305. In Year 1 of Pederson, the Jaguars were 9th in rushing yards per play (4.72), 10th in passing yards per game (232.9) and 10th in points per game (23.8).
The season before, the Jaguars were 22nd in passing yards per game and dead last in points per game (an appalling 14.9 average).
There was a massive jump in quality from before Pederson to Year 1 of Pederson. The Jaguars, of course, earned a playoff spot and even won a playoff game. The next year, they began 8-3 before total collapse.
Now, it's Year 3 of Pederson. The Jaguars are 0-3 on the brink of a detrimental 0-4 (they play a vastly superior Houston Texans team in Houston this week). The offense has been struggling mightily and might be one of the worst this team has had in a long time. Yet Pederson says things haven't changed.
"Obviously, there's a few wrinkles here and there by design, game plan-wise, but for the most part it's the base offense," Pederson said. "It's just kind of plug-and-play and we've got some new faces out there, but that shouldn't be an excuse, that shouldn't matter. We should still be able to execute at a high level."
Through 2024, the Jaguars' numbers that were so good in 2022 are abysmal. They are 27th in total yards per game, with 276.3. In passing yards per game, the Jaguars rank 27th and 160.7. They are 30th in points per game, averaging just 13.3 thus far.
The Jaguars have a franchise quarterback worth a mega-deal (of which the owner, Shad Khan, forked over). They have two competent running backs and three dangerous wide receivers. A tight end among the best in the league.
Mind you, Pederson allegedly has a big hand in the play-calling as a coach with "offensive minded" proclivities. What exactly the lackluster offense can be attributed is a question mark at this point.
But it needs to be fixed or there could be wide-ranging consequences.
