Should the Jaguars Be Beyond Communication Issues?
Three years into the Doug Pederson era, the Jacksonville Jaguars are still working on the finer points of the offense -- an act that is admittedly a concern in 2024.
The issue reared its ugly head in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, with the Jaguars having to burn two different timeouts in a goal-to-go situation to avoid delay of game penalties.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence took blame for the first one, but showed visible frustration on the field after the second.
And after 34+ starts under Pederson and offensive coordinator Press Taylor, the frustration al around is understandable.
"No. We should be beyond this, yes sir," Taylor said on Friday when asked if the Jaguars should be getting past those issues.
“I'm sure there's somewhere along there. I'm sure we're all responsible in some way, shape or form for getting personnel in, getting the call in, getting it communicated and getting broken, yes.”
Entering Week 3 and with the offense averaging just 15 points a game, the Jaguars know their communication on offense has to improve. To emphasize the issue, the Jaguars are walking into a hostile road environment against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.
The Jaguars will have to ensure the issues were corrected in practice this week, especially when it comes to critical situations such as on third-down and in the red-zone.
The issues popped up at the worst moments in the last two weeks, and the Jaguars, Taylor, and Pederson will have to see to it that it doesn't occur again.
“Yeah, that's a big thing, and really, it's been in the red zone, which where we always know it, that's an issue because your substitutions are traveling the furthest point they could throughout the course of the game," Taylor said.
"So, you’re leaving the players’ box into the red zone there, you're trying to be quick in and out. We've got to get in and out of the huddle. Sometimes an explosive play led you to that. That's one of the issues we had the other day, Trevor [QB Trevor Lawrence] had the long scramble, gets down there and then we struggle to get in and out of the huddle."
