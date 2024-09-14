Jaguars' Coach Hints At Key to Success Against Browns
Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen should be happy with how his defense performed against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1. Even in loss.
The Jaguars defense held one of the best rushing attacks in the league, Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane, to just 81 rushing yards. Last season, the duo combined for an average of 140 yards per game.
Nielsen did not seem content with the performance, however, when he spoke to reporters on Thursday.
"I mean, that's what we want to be about, run and the pass. Pound the line of scrimmage, eliminate explosive plays in pass and run. But it was a good start," Nielsen said. "We can build off of that, and kind of our expectations. So, we shouldn't have been surprised that that happened. That's kind of where you talk to the guys, 'Hey, don't be surprised.' It's how we practice, it's our fundamentals, how we're locked in, the players that we have, that type of thing. But then let's take the next step this week. Let's be even better."
One of the Jaguars' most talented and deepest units is their interior defensive line. It allows Nielsen to play with alignments and it helps counter what is a thin position group on the edges. Look at how Nielsen talked about using Arik Armstead.
"We knew exactly where we were going to do when he got here: play some ends, play some tackle. That's kind of what his -- and then how we rotated it was personnel packages, things like that," Nielsen said. "So, ... you'll see the continuation of that, moving him around."
If Nielsen sees the ability in his defensive players to be versatile, he will use them as such. On the overall interior defensive line play, he thought the Jaguars' performance against Miami to be "okay."
"Could've been better at times. But at certain times, there were very encouraging things. We played some young players, not an excuse, but young guys out there. There are some of those guys that can play and need to get and play better for us, their ability and things that they've done. But as I think overall, when you really look at it, yep, towards the end of the game, I think there's a couple of plays that you'd like to have back in the run game. The third down belly play and the last play of the game where he falls off a tackle. If you make those two tackles, you’d feel even better, because we felt pretty good about it right now.”
The Jaguars' will face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, looking to avenge the loss. The Browns played dismally against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. Just about every facet of the offense struggled, but the run game was especially poor for a team that wants to establish it every game.
They rushed for 93 yards on 19 carries between three ball carriers -- Jerome Ford, Deshaun Watson, and Pierre Strong Jr. A key to success for the Jaguars would be to limit the run against the Browns.
Watson is a huge weakness for Cleveland, and without tight end David Njoku the Browns are severely hampered in the air. If the Jaguars capitalize, they can put themselves in a very favorable position to win.
