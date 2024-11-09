Jaguars' Coach Reveals How to Stop Justin Jefferson
Over the last two weeks, the Jacksonville Jaguars have played two of the best teams in the National Football League. The two matchups resulted in two hard-fought, narrow losses for the Jaguars, but losses, nonetheless.
Jacksonville gets to follow up games against the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles with a matchup against a home matchup against the Minnesota Vikings and talented wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
“He's elite. He's elite,” Jaguars defensive coodintor Ryan Nielsen said. “He's playing at a high level. I think their whole offense is operating at an extremely high level. Kevin's [Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell] done a great job with the quarterback and not just Jefferson, but they've got other pieces that are scary.
“So, we've got to do a good job. We've got to affect the interior of the pocket. We've got to get around the quarterback. We've got to keep him in because he's doing a good job extending plays.
“Obviously, Jefferson, he's at the top of the game receiver-wise. So, we've got to stay on top of him. That's the biggest thing. He's going to get his catches. Just stay on top. Eliminate the explosive catches and then tackle.
“Get him on the ground because he is a good run-after-catch guy. If he gets his catch, keep it as short as we can and then get him on the ground and let's line up and play again.”
Nielsen noted that cornerback Tyson Campbell will be not be assigned to shadow Jefferson on Sunday, as that is not what the Jaguars usually do. Nielsen explained that different situations will call for covering Jefferson in different ways.
“No, we're going to be who we are,” Nielsen said. “We're going to play like we've been playing. There'll be sometimes where, critical situations and things like that, he'll be on him. But we're going to be who we are and continue to stay the course and continue with this defense.”
While Nielsen’s stance on the Jaguars sticking to what they do is admirable, his plan to stick to something that has not worked well this season could be his downfall this season and beyond.
Jacksonville has undoubtedly been struck hard by the injury bug. However, that makes Nielsen’s apparent approach to Sunday’s matchup against the Vikings even more of a head-scratcher.
Nielsen and the Jaguars should consider making significant changes to their game plan as they prepare to face Jefferson and a determined Vikings team.
