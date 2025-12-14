Leadership Is Emerging Across the Jaguars Under Liam Coen

The Jacksonville Jaguars are right where they want to be heading into the final few weeks of the regular season. On Sunday, they host the New York Jets for a chance to win their 10th game of the season for the first time in eight years. It has been a long time coming, especially now that they sit at the top of the AFC South with four games to go.

There are many reasons for the Jaguars' success, and it starts with head coach Liam Coen. The first-year head ringer has brought about a major culture shift that has touched every living being in the organization. It has also touched the players, many of whom have stepped up as leaders for several of the young talents on the roster.

Coen on the leaders of the roster

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks with referee John Hussey (35), left, during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On September 1, the Jaguars announced their six team captains: quarterback Trevor Lawrence, defensive end Josh Hines-Allen, linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, cornerback Jourdan Lewis, center Robert Hainsey, and punter Logan Cooke. These were votes and players that Coen had said you didn't have to get too much out of to get what you wanted from them, and even said on Sunday, they have an understanding of what the goals for the team are.

"Yeah, I think the whole group of captains has done a great job of keeping the team," Coen said. "The hindsight, just understanding what the goals are."

Jacksonville Jaguars Jacksonville Jaguars punter Logan Cooke (9), Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16), Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foye Oluokun (23) and defensive end Josh Hines-Allen walks with his son Wesley, 8, right, a cancer survivor, in tow as they walk on the field. Wesley was the honorary captain for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, there are two players that have stood out for Coen who, while they may not have the captain patches on their jersey's have. The defensive player he speaks of first should not surprise anyone with how he has played in a contract season.

"[Linebacker] Devin Lloyd's one guy that comes to mind for me and my mind on defense where he doesn't have a 'C' on his chest, but he brings energy," Coen said. "You can hear him talk to the players on some of his mic’d up stuff and then making plays and rising in some of those occasions."

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) reacts to his interception during the first quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Offensively, Coen gave his flowers to Travis Etienne Jr., who is having arguably the best season of his career and has shown grand improvement as a player in the final year of his rookie contract. The Jaguars' head coach said the play is what ultimately speaks for itself, along with his work ethic as a ball carrier.

"T.J. on offense is a guy that got a number of votes to be a captain this year and has let ultimately his play speak for itself and brings it every day that he comes to work," Coen said. "So those are guys that come to mind right off the top of your head without getting too much into the weeds."

Never again miss one major story related to the 9-4 Jaguars when you sign up for our newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Be sure to follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.