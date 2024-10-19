Jaguars Coach Wants to Grow Game Abroad
The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) will play their second-consecutive game in London this season as they will battle the New England Patriots (1-5) in Week 7. This marks the fourth game in two years that the Jaguars are playing across the pond and their fanbase in the United Kingdom is unmatched.
No other team in the NFL has played more games in London than the Jaguars as they will kickoff for the 13th time this Sunday and the 10th inside of Wembley Stadium. With that being said, the Jaguars fandom is enormous on the British shores due to how often their fans get to watch the team play.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson spoke to the media on Friday morning and was asked about why NFL fans in the UK are so inclined to wearing the teal, black, and gold.
“Because it's the Jacksonville Jaguars and we have a great fan base," Pederson said. "We have a great UK fan base. It's excitable. It's great to play in Wembley Stadium, great venue for sports. It's an exciting brand of football. I like the fact too that they're NFL fans, that they like that brand. That's what you see when you come over here. Obviously, you see Jaguar fans but you're going to see Patriots, Bears, Cowboys, Steelers and Dolphins. You're going to see them all, which is great. Being NFL fans, I think, is huge for our game.”
Pederson understands how important it is to grow the game internationally and is a big advocate for more involvement of not just fringe NFL players showcasing their talents overseas, but international players feeding into the NFL much like many other sports and their international professional leagues.
“Yeah, I thought back then, now you've got the UFL, obviously. It may not be necessarily a feeder for the NFL, but I think it's a way to develop young players and that's what we need," Pederson said. "We need that development in our league. It was way back when I played in it and took advantage. Obviously, I'm a former player there [UFL] and now a coach. But I think there's a lot of coaches that played in that league. It was good because teams could allocate players back then and really develop. I think you see it in baseball all the time. You see it in hockey. You see it in all the different sports, and we just don't have that one right now. I think working with the UFL or the spring leagues in America right now would be good. But also having the pathway program like we have internationally is also a good way to introduce these guys into football and just getting them caught up because they haven't played. It's just kind of knowing the rules, right? Just knowing what it's all about. I think it'd be very beneficial for them and even for our young players in America.”
If any team were to lead the charge integrating international players to the NFL or even helping to build a team overseas, the Jaguars would be the first call because of the experience and relationships that they have in the United Kingdom and the beloved fans that continue to support.
