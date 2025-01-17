Jaguars Coaching Search Update: Day 11
The search for the next Jacksonville Jaguars head coach is officially on.
One day after the Jaguars' season ended with an overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts to finish the season 4-13, Jaguars owner Shad Khan made the expected move to fire head coach Doug Pederson.
As the Jaguars conduct their search for a new head coach, we will be providing updates each day until they find him.
Day 11
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had more busy days full of interviews; they spoke to Liam Coen virtually on Wednesday evening, had Robert Saleh in for an in-person interview on Tuesday. Kellen Moore and Brian Flores are also set to talk on Friday.
Moore will be an interesting interview. He interviewed with the Jaguars in 2022 and, according to people with knowledge of the past search, represented himself extremely well. He seems like a candidate the Jaguars could potentially be higher on than the consensus anticipates. That doesn't mean the Jaguars could place him over the likes of Coen or Ben Johnson, but I would imagine Moore has another good meeting with the Jaguars' brass.
One thing to watch with Moore may be the Dallas Cowboys job, too. While Deion Sanders has been the big name floated to the Cowboys' job in the media this week, Moore makes plenty of sense for Dallas to consider. He spent time there as a player and a coach and it always felt like he was forced out of his role as the Cowboys' coordinator unfairly.
The last name the Jaguars need to interview is Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady. They will have to speak to him by Saturday since the Bills have a major matchup with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
Brady is well-liked in NFL circles and has appeared to be a future NFL head coach for some time now. He gets a lot of credit for just how balanced the Bills' offense is, and it doesn't appear many hold his stint in Carolina against him.
Make sure you stay tuned to Jacksonville Jaguars On Sports Illustrated each day as we keep close tabs on which coaches the Jaguars speak with and what it means for their search for Pederson's replacement.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.