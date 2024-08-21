Jaguars Coaching Staff Explains Preseason Usage of Veteran Defender
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris has been a big part of the team's defense since he signed with the organization in 2021. That is not expected to change this year, though his preseason usage has looked a bit different.
Robertson-Harris has played 26 snaps through the first two preseason games after not playing in the second preseason game last year and playing just 25 preseason snaps in 2023. It isn't a major change, but Robertson-Harris was not among the 22 players who sat out of the second preseason game.
As a result, there has naturally been questions about the veteran defensive lineman's usage so far in the preseason. As head coach Doug Pederson explained, Robertson-Harris is still getting reps largely as a result of missing time in the spring with a lower body injury.
“Roy's been doing a really good job. I think, too, he missed a lot of springtime with his injury. Again, it takes some time, just learning the techniques and learning the details of the defense," Pederson said.
"But he's been doing a great job. He's going to be an impact player for us and just continue to grow in the defense. Consistency, not only by Roy, but by everybody, and continue to show that he's one of the mainstays on that interior line.”
Robertson-Harris is expected to play an important role in the Jaguars' defensive tackle rotation alongside Arik Armstead, DaVon Hamilton, and rookie Maason Smith, with Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen singing his praises on Tuesday.
“Big, strong, physical, because he’s a really good pass rusher. A guy that big, he’s extremely athletic. There was a play in practice the other day on a toss, I mean, he was running—that’s pretty good. It was awesome," Nielsen said.
"But you see that combination, the size, the speed. Our goal is to get everybody in games. Don’t read into, ‘He played and this guy didn’t.’ That’s not really our—whatever snaps he got, 15 snaps or 12 snaps, it’s just getting him ready to play in this game here, was a little bit of last week. That’s just all we’re doing. Just knocking the rust off, getting some game-type, some plays. But he’s done a good job, he’s really improved in the last two weeks and continue to look for that this week.”