Jaguars-Colts: Star Makes Return to Practice Field
The Jacksonville Jaguars had another lengthy, star-filled injury report on Wednesday. But this time, there was some good news mixed in, too.
The Jaguars saw tight end Evan Engram return to the practice field after not participating in a practice since his hamstring injury in Week 2 pre-game warmups. Engram was limited in Wednesday's practice, which was still a big upgrade from his status over the past two weeks of practices.
“Yeah, Evan’s day-to-day. He'll get out and he'll do some of our individual stuff today. Then we'll see as each day progresses, see how he feels," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said.
Defensive end Josh Hines-Allen and linebacker Devin Lloyd were each non-participants for the Jaguars, with Hines-Allen sitting out due to concussion protocol and Lloyd dealing with a knee injury that Pederson said was sustained in Week 3.
“Devin, we'll see today. He'll be out there, but he'll also be with our medical team, doctors and trainers, and working a little bit on the side," Pederson said.
"Josh [DE Josh Hines-Allen], obviously, we know is still in the protocol. So that's a day-to-day thing and I want to make sure he's 100 percent. But those other two guys will – it'll take the week.”
Also limited for the Jaguars were outside linebacker Yasir Abdullah (neck), running back Tank Bigsby (shoulder), wide receiver Gabe Davis (shoulder), running back Travis Etienne (shoulder), cornerback Jarrian Jones (shoulder), and defensive back Darnell Savage.
Savage has missed the last four games for the Jaguars and his timeline to return is still uncertain entering Week 5 vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
The Jaguars have been without both Savage and starting cornerback Tyson Campbell since Week 1, with Savage sustaining an injury ahead of Week 2 vs. the Cleveland Browns.
"Darnell's one, we’ve got to get back into practice this week again. Try to see if he can really push through some of the things that are holding him back right now. It's just a trust factor with him. I think just going out and do it," Pederson said.
If Savage does not play in Week 5, he will be replaced by Jarrian Jones for the fourth week in a row.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE