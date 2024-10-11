Jaguars Defender Needs To Step Up Again For Week 6 Matchup
The Jacksonville Jaguars benefited from Travon Walker's performance on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. He was an indomitable force, sacking Colts quarterback Joe Flacco three times and forcing a critical game-changing fumble.
Walker's performance signified his potential as a former first-overall draft pick. The Jaguars pass rush had been about as anemic as the offense was until last week. It was not a coincidence that a good pass rush and explosive offense ended in a victory.
Defensive coordinator Press Taylor, a former defensive line coach, had nothing but praise for his edge rusher on Thursday.
"I’ll tell you, when you watch the game from the first pass rush to the last, he had a really good pass-rush plan throughout, changing up his rushes with some power or some finesse on the edge, running guys over, some up-and-under things," Nielsen said. "It was really impressive to watch. His plan that he put together, he did a really good job with that and executed and finished. So, when you look at the whole body of work, I mean, he played really well."
This is a passing league. Making the opposing quarterback as uncomfortable as possible is crucial in the modern NFL. Hence why the edge rusher position (an umbrella term for the 3-4 outside linebacker or true defensive end) is so immensely valuable.
The Bears have a rookie quarterback in Caleb Williams, but he is uber-talented and slippery in the pocket. He has confidence and poise and can extend plays and hit the home run. It is imperative that Walker carries his heightened performance from Week 5 to Week 6.
Head coach Doug Pederson gave an interesting reason for Walker's success on Monday and it could be evidence to it's sustainability.
It was Nielsen's scheme.
"It's an attack style, an aggressive style of front, come off the ball, roll off the ball," Pederson said. "Being able to teach him how to create a pass-rush plan, how to execute that in a game, and then just him wanting to learn, and watching tape on other edge rushers around the league and in the history of our game. It's just making him a more versatile, more well-rounded defensive end that teams have to account for."
