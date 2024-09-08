Jaguars Defense to Play This Season with One Simple Motto
The Jacksonville Jaguars open up the season against one of the best offenses in the National Football League. They have spent the offseason installing new Defensive Coordinator Ryan Nielsen’s defense.
They look to improve from last season, where the unit was ranked near the middle of the league overall.
However, as Nielsen has installed his defensive scheme, he has also attempted to install his mindset into the defense this offseason as they prepare for what they hope is a season that ends in a playoff appearance.
“I think it's our motto every day: attack everything,” Nielsen said. “Everything we do. The weight room, the meeting rooms, the practice field, rehab—we attack. It's the mindset of being ready for everything. We're going to go out there, we're going to treat it like today's Sunday, we attack today, treat it like a game, so then when Sunday happens, we're prepared. They're going to do some things that we didn't prepare for. It's Game 1. Everybody does that, but as long as we align and adjust, we get our eyes in the right spot, we win the pre-snap, and then we go out there, and we attack the play, we should be pretty good.”
Nielsen has mentally and physically prepared the defense as much as possible as they face an explosive Miami Dolphins with one of the league's best receiving units.
Nielsen noted his message to the defense and the players on the defense who are playing their first game in the NFL.
He says it is critical for each player to do what they have been coached to do for the defense to have a productive outing against the Dolphins.
“It's football. It's football,” Nielsen said. “By the fifth play, all those emotions and everything kind of go away, and you get into the flow of the game, so don't burn too much in the pregame thinking about it too much, flight down there. Just go do your job. That's really the important thing. Play fundamentals and technique. You know the scheme and everything, where you're supposed to be. Play fundamentals and technique, do your job, and just focus on winning your one-on-one matchup.”
